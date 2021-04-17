BHSU soccer falls to Regis in final outing of spring season

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its Saturday match, falling to Regis 3-2 at Ronnie Theisz Field.
After falling to the Rangers 3-2 the Yellow Jackets drop to 0-11 overall on the season, and 0-5 in the RMAC.
Senior goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara recorded eight saves throughout 90 minutes of play between the pipes.
After a quiet first half the Yellow Jackets struck first when junior Madison Kandler recorded the first goal of the day, assisted by senior Mikayla Hernandez at the 49-minute mark taking a 1-0 lead over Regis.
Just over a minute later Regis would come storming back scoring a goal of their own to tie it up at one all just below the 51-minute mark.
Junior Ella Goodman would record the next goal at the 58-minute mark giving the Yellow Jackets a one goal lead over Regis with 30 minutes to play.
Regis would put up another goal at the 68-minute mark tying the game up at two all before sinking the final goal with just over ten minutes to play setting up the final score of 3-2.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets have now wrapped up their 2021 spring season and will begin preparations for next season.