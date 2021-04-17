BHSU soccer falls to Regis in final outing of spring season

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its Saturday match, falling to Regis 3-2 at Ronnie Theisz Field.

After falling to the Rangers 3-2 the Yellow Jackets drop to 0-11 overall on the season, and 0-5 in the RMAC.

Senior goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara recorded eight saves throughout 90 minutes of play between the pipes.

After a quiet first half the Yellow Jackets struck first when junior Madison Kandler recorded the first goal of the day, assisted by senior Mikayla Hernandez at the 49-minute mark taking a 1-0 lead over Regis.

Just over a minute later Regis would come storming back scoring a goal of their own to tie it up at one all just below the 51-minute mark.

Junior Ella Goodman would record the next goal at the 58-minute mark giving the Yellow Jackets a one goal lead over Regis with 30 minutes to play.

Regis would put up another goal at the 68-minute mark tying the game up at two all before sinking the final goal with just over ten minutes to play setting up the final score of 3-2.

Up Next:

The Yellow Jackets have now wrapped up their 2021 spring season and will begin preparations for next season.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0