BHSU soccer falls to Regis

With the cancelation, the nationally ranked Jackrabbits, 4-1 both overall and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have two games remaining in their spring schedule: April 3 at North Dakota State and April 10 versus South Dakota.

JACKRABBITS BASEBALL DROPS SERIES FINALE AT OMAHA

OMAHA, Neb. - Mike Boeve drove in three runs and Masen Prososki went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in to lead Omaha to a series-clinching 7-1 victory over visiting South Dakota State Sunday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.

In winning the Summit League opening series three games to one, Omaha improved to 8-9 overall. SDSU dropped to 6-10 on the season.

Omaha broke a scoreless deadlock with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth, then upped its lead to 3-0 an inning later with two more unearned runs after RBI singles by Prososki and Boeve.

SDSU got on the board in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Ryan McDonald. It was one of four Jackrabbit hits on the day.

The Mavericks put the game out of reach with a three-run home half of the seventh that was highlighted by a two-run double by Boeve. Prososki capped the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.