BHSU soccer falls to Regis

DENVER, Colo. - Black Hills State soccer dropped its match to Regis Sunday afternoon, 2-0.
The Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-0 RMAC) were held scoreless, despite totaling four shots on goal as a team.
Gabbi Nowodworski had two shots on goal on three shots while Brianna Tudor also had a pair of shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Morgan Wood totaled nine saves on the day, playing all 90 minutes between the pipes.
Amber Carlson also tallied a shot in the game.
In the opening 20 minutes, possessions went back-and-forth as Wood tallied two saves, while Nowodworski put up two shots on goal.
At the 28-minute mark, Tudor nearly found the net twice, but both shots were deflected by the Regis goalkeeper. From there, Regis would put up six more shots, finding the net at the 36-minute and 42-minute mark to take a 2-0 lead into the half.
Throughout the final 45 minutes, both teams would be held scoreless. Wood grabbed four more saves in the second half, but the offense couldn't get a shot off as BHSU fell 2-0.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Thursday at UC Colorado Springs, kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
YELLOW JACKETS GOLF FINISHES SPRING OPENER 12TH
Black Hills State women's golf places twelfth after being forced to play a two-day tournament in one day at the El Cheapo Classic in Pueblo, Colo. after inclement weather swept through southern Colorado.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 357 (+69) in the first round of play and 354 (+66) in the second round for a total of 711 (+135).
Leading the way for the Yellow Jackets was junior Jade Burr who finished tied for 12th place with 159 (+15) on the day.
Following behind Burr were Ashtyn Swigart who finished tied for 55th shooting 178 (+34) and Nicole Klungness who placed 63rd shooting 181 (+37).
Jocelyn Olson was the fourth scorer for BHSU finishing in 71st with a score of 193 (+49).
Rounding out the Yellow Jackets line up was senior Megan Zigray who finished in 77th while shooting 224 (+80).
The Yellow Jackets continue the spring season in Rapid City on April 12-13 at the Hardrocker Invitational which will be held at Arrowhead Country Club.
SDSU-ILLINOIS STATE FOOTBALL GAME CANCELED
South Dakota State's March 27 football game against Illinois State has been canceled after the Redbirds announced Sunday night they are opting out of the remainder of the spring season.
With the cancelation, the nationally ranked Jackrabbits, 4-1 both overall and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have two games remaining in their spring schedule: April 3 at North Dakota State and April 10 versus South Dakota.
JACKRABBITS BASEBALL DROPS SERIES FINALE AT OMAHA
OMAHA, Neb. - Mike Boeve drove in three runs and Masen Prososki went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in to lead Omaha to a series-clinching 7-1 victory over visiting South Dakota State Sunday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.
In winning the Summit League opening series three games to one, Omaha improved to 8-9 overall. SDSU dropped to 6-10 on the season.
Omaha broke a scoreless deadlock with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth, then upped its lead to 3-0 an inning later with two more unearned runs after RBI singles by Prososki and Boeve.
SDSU got on the board in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Ryan McDonald. It was one of four Jackrabbit hits on the day.
The Mavericks put the game out of reach with a three-run home half of the seventh that was highlighted by a two-run double by Boeve. Prososki capped the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.
Omaha starter Mark Timmins struck out 10 and walked one in eight innings. Jarrett Blunt struck out the side in the ninth, giving the Mavericks' pitching staff 13 strikeouts in the game.
SDSU freshman Owen Bishop took the loss after pitching the first 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
The Jackrabbits continue Summit League action with a four-game series at Western Illinois. Friday's series opener consists of a doubleheader starting at noon.
TOSCANO WINS AGAIN AT BEACH BASH
GULF SHORES, Ala. - South Dakota State golfer Teresa Toscano won her third consecutive tournament title, claiming medalist honors Sunday at the Bama Beach Bash played at Gulf Shores Golf Club.
A senior from Huelva, Spain, Toscano fired a 1-under 71 in Sunday's final round to finish the three-day event with a 3-under total of 213 (73-69-71). She entered Sunday with a three-stroke lead and finished four strokes ahead of Chantal Dueringer of Louisiana-Monroe at 217 (73-72-72) in the 90-player field. Toscano won tournament titles at the Jackrabbit Invitational and Lady Thunderbird Invitational earlier this month.
Toscano played a bogey-free round through the first 17 holes on Sunday, carding one birdie on the front nine before recording birdies on three of four holes in one stretch on the back nine. A triple-bogey eight on the final hole prevented her winning margin from being larger.
In the team standings, the Jackrabbits finished sixth out of 15 teams in the Bama Beach Bash, finishing with a 54-hole total of 908 (311-299-298). South Alabama claimed the team title with an 891 team score (303-291-297), followed by Texas State (308-304-288) and Louisiana-Monroe (300-291-209) tied for second at 900.
Mia Seeman also registered a top-20 individual finish for the Jackrabbits, tying for 16th at 228 (80-70-78). Hester Sicking tied for 21st with a three-round total of 230 (78-78-74) and Lani Potter tied for 44th at 238 (81-82-75).
Rounding out the SDSU team effort was senior Cassidy Laidlaw, who turned a three-round total of 241 (80-82-79) to finish in a tie for 56th.
Competing as an individual, St. Thomas More graduate Alex Kandolin tied for 52nd with a total of 240 (77-80-83).
The Jackrabbits are scheduled to return to action April 5-6 at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Arizona.