BHSU soccer match with Regis postponed

Booker earns weekly honors for SDSU soccer

SIOUX FALLS - South Dakota State's Eden Brooker has been named the Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Brooker netted both game-winning goals to lift the Jackrabbits to a pair of wins over North Dakota. She recorded her second golden goal this season as she scored in the 104th minute to lift SDSU to a 1-0 double-overtime victory on Friday. Additionally, the Santa Rosa, California native tallied a career-best eight shots in the contest.

On Sunday, Brooker netted her second game-winning goal of the weekend and fourth of the season as she scored in the 46th minute on a cross from Kayla Wisniewski. The senior led SDSU with four shots, including two on target.

For the season, Brooker leads SDSU with 30 shots and four game-winning goals. This is the second weekly honor for the senior this season and in her Jackrabbit career.

South Dakota State will wrap up regular season action Apirl 9 and 11 as it travels to face Western Illinois.

USD softball sweeps Summitt honors