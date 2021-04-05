BHSU soccer match with Regis postponed

Black Hills State soccer and Regis have announced their match scheduled for Sunday, April 11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Yellow Jackets are still scheduled to host their home game on Friday against Westminster at 7 p.m.
The two teams will work towards scheduling a make up date.
Follow BHSUAthletics.com for additional updates as they come.
SDSU-USD football game called off
ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Valley Football Conference has canceled this Saturday's South Dakota State-South Dakota football game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols involving USD's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The game will not be rescheduled. Fans who purchased single-game tickets will be issued refunds later this week.
Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.
South Dakota State, 4-1 overall and in the MVFC, is now scheduled to close out the spring regular season April 17 at North Dakota State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
Booker earns weekly honors for SDSU soccer
SIOUX FALLS - South Dakota State's Eden Brooker has been named the Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Brooker netted both game-winning goals to lift the Jackrabbits to a pair of wins over North Dakota. She recorded her second golden goal this season as she scored in the 104th minute to lift SDSU to a 1-0 double-overtime victory on Friday. Additionally, the Santa Rosa, California native tallied a career-best eight shots in the contest.
On Sunday, Brooker netted her second game-winning goal of the weekend and fourth of the season as she scored in the 46th minute on a cross from Kayla Wisniewski. The senior led SDSU with four shots, including two on target.
For the season, Brooker leads SDSU with 30 shots and four game-winning goals. This is the second weekly honor for the senior this season and in her Jackrabbit career.
South Dakota State will wrap up regular season action Apirl 9 and 11 as it travels to face Western Illinois.
USD softball sweeps Summitt honors
SIOUX FALLS -- For the second time this season, the South Dakota State University softball team has swept the weekly Summit League softball awards. Monday, Jackrabbit second baseman Lindsey Culver was named Summit League Player of the Week, while Tori Kniesche was selected as the Summit League Pitcher of the Week.
A returning freshman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Culver put up huge offensive numbers in a four-game sweep at Western Illinois April 2-3. She batted .692 (9-for-13) with five home runs, seven runs batted in and eight runs scored. She also tallied a 2.231 slugging percentage as eight of her nine hits went for extra bases (five home runs, two triples, one double). She hit two home runs in both games of the April 2 doubleheader and recorded a pair of three-hit games in the series.
Kniesche, a freshman right-hander from Wayne, Nebraska, pitched a pair of complete-game shutouts in improving to 11-1 on the season. She fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in her April 2 start, then tossed a one-hitter with a dozen more K's the next day. Kniesche also was honored as Summit League Pitcher of the Week after the opening weekend of the season on Feb. 15.
SDSU earlier swept the Summit League awards March 8, when Rozelyn Carrillo earned Player of the Week honors and Grace Glanzer received Pitcher of the Week recognition.
The Jackrabbits, 23-4 overall and atop the Summit League standings at 8-0, take a 10-game winning streak to Creighton on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. matinee. SDSU is scheduled to open the home season Saturday with a noon doubleheader against Summit League foe Omaha.