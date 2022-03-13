 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BHSU softball complete Sunday sweep at Adams State

Black Hills State softball swept Adams State on Sunday, winning Game 1 10-6 and Game 2 10-8.

The Yellow Jackets (5-7 overall, 5-7 RMAC) recorded 15 hits in Game 1 and 16 in Game 2 to propel themselves to a Sunday sweep over ASU.

Bayleigh Hubbard finished 4 of 8 on the day with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Bell Luebken went 5 of 8, scoring twice and driving in two, and Crystal Amaral went 2-for-7 with a home run, driving in four on the day and scoring twice.

Amaral also earned the win in the circle in Game 2, tossing 6 2/3 innings, allowing only three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Shayla Tuschen went 4-for-6 with four runs scored and a walk while Lizzy Johnson finished 3-for-7 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Hailey Franklin had an RBI-single in Game 1.

Game 1 (W, 10-6)

The Yellow Jacket bats came alive in game one as all nine starters recorded a hit, totaling 15 as a team.

After holding the ASU bats to only one hit through three innings, Amaral helped herself out in the bottom of the third, cranking a two-run home run out to left field to help BHSU put up a 3-spot and take a 3-1 lead.

After the Grizzlies pushed another across, the Yellow Jackets added on in the fourth, taking advantage of an ASU error following a Fallyn Marshall base hit, extending the lead to 4-2.

Then, leading 4-3 in the fifth, a Franklin single put BHSU up 5-3, but ASU scored another in the top of the sixth to pull back within one for the fourth time in the game before eventually tying things up at 5-5.

Singles from Luebken and Amaral in the bottom of the sixth each drove in a pair to put the Yellow Jackets back on top 7-5 before a bases-loaded double from Hubbard plated three to make it 10-5.

Amaral finished out the game in the circle as BHSU won 10-6.

Game 2 (W, 10-8)

Both teams plated a run in the second before an ASU sac-fly put them ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gianna Haley ripped an RBI-triple out to right to even the score at 2-2 before a Hubbard single plated Haley to give BHSU a 3-2 lead. The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases after that and plated three more to extend the lead to 6-2.

ASU put up a 5-spot of their own in the top of the fifth, though, to retake the lead at 7-6.

But the Yellow Jackets kept fighting, scoring three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth, including RBI singles from Marshall and Luebken to move ahead again 9-7.

The Grizzlies weren't done either, getting back to within one in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to make it 9-8.

BHSU was able to add an insurance run in the bottom-half of the sixth to extend back to a 2-run lead, 10-8, and eventually hung on to win by that score.

The Yellow Jackets head to Colorado Christian next weekend for doubleheaders at Noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.

