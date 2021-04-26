BHSU softball drops final road games

Black Hills State softball fell to Fort Lewis 7-4 and 8-2 Sunday afternoon at Aspen Field.
The Yellow Jackets drop to 3-30 on the season, both overall and in the RMAC.
Game One (L, 7-4):
Darian Gottfried started for the Yellow Jackets in the circle, tossing two innings and allowing one run on one hit. At the plate she finished 1-1 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Bell Luebken and McKayla Perry each also tallied a hit and an RBI in the game.
After a scoreless first inning, BHSU jumped out in front with three runs in the second on doubles by Gottfried and Luebken to go ahead 3-0. Fort Lewis got one back in the bottom of the second, but BHSU would grab another run in the fourth on a Perry RBI single to lead 4-1.
From there, mistakes added up for the Yellow Jackets as they allowed three runs in each the fourth and fifth inning, four of which were unearned runs, to fall behind 7-4 in the fifth and eventually lose by that score.
Game Two (L, 8-2):
Crystal Amaral went 2-4 with two RBI in game two, while also throwing 4.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four.
Luebken also recorded a pair of hits, while Gianna Haley and Lizzy Johnson both tallied a hit and scored a run.
Fort Lewis took an early lead in the second game with five runs over the first two innings. In the top of the third, Amaral shot an RBI single into left field to score Haley, making it a 5-1 ballgame.
The Skyhawks added two more in the fourth and another in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-1.
Amaral would drive another run home with her second RBI single of the day, but that would be all the team could do as they went on to fall 8-2.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets wrap up the season with four home games as they host Colorado Mines for doubleheaders on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
Rodeo team competes at Cornhusker Stampede
Black Hills State rodeo finished its first road rodeo of the spring at the Cornhusker Stampede at the University of Nebraska on April 23-24.
After having competed in double-rodeos all season, the Cornhusker Stampede was the first single rodeo of the year for BHSU.
Women:
The women's team ended the rodeo in second place with Emilee Pauley winning the All-Around award.
In the goat tying, Cashae McGee placed second with a 16.7 on two, Karli Verhulst placed fifth with a 19.2 on two, Chanci Kraft placed sixth with a 19.3 on two. Tayle Brink won the long go with a 7.8 and Savana Johnston placed second with a 7.9.
In the breakaway, Jaicee Williams placed first with a 6.3 on two, Sydney Fuerst placed second with a 6.5 on two, Riley Donnelly placed fifth with a 7.7 on two, and Brooklyn Hanson placed sixth with a 15.6 on two. In the long go, Courtney Peters placed fourth with a 3.3 and Taylor Hanson was seventh with a 3.6.
Pauley won the barrel racing with a 29.89 on two runs. Placing seventh in the long go was Taylor Hanson with a 15.40.
Men:
The men's team finished in third at the final rodeo of the weekend. Tayte Goodman placed second in the saddle bronc riding with a score of 77 on one.
In the team roping, Mason Bice placed third with an 18.8 on two head with Riley Staton following in sixth with a 6.4 on one head. Clayton Backhaus placed eighth in the long go with a 9.7 on one.
Chandler Comfort placed eighth in the tie-down roping with an 26.2 on two; Staton placed tenth with a 15.3 on one head.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Ames, Iowa to compete in the Cyclone Stampede at the University of Iowa on April 30-May 1. The rodeo will wrap up the spring season and determine the College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers.
Triathalon finishes dual with Colorado Mesa
Black Hills State triathlon ran in its final race of the season as they dualed Colorado Mesa in Spearfish, falling 19-17.
Winning the race was CMU's Natalie Mitchell in a time of 1:14:29, while BHSU's Lilja McKendry followed to place second in 1:15:29.
In McKendry's second-place finish, she timed 6:57 in the 500 meter swim, 38:52 on the 25K bike course and 19:32 in the 5K run.
The next Yellow Jacket to cross the line was Myna Buckley in fourth, finishing in 1:19:38 with a swim/bike/run split of 6:59/39:59/22:09.
Abigail Croasdell placed sixth in 1:21:42 (7:17/48:08/22:39) and Hannah Hirschi in seventh in 1:21.54 (8:09/49:45/19:53) to round out the top four scorers for BHSU.
After them were Madelynn Potter in 11th with a final time of 1:26:18 (8:32/52:35/20:59) and Kennedy Teeslink in 13th in 1:31:09 (8:36/52:34/26:00).