BHSU softball drops final road games

Fort Lewis took an early lead in the second game with five runs over the first two innings. In the top of the third, Amaral shot an RBI single into left field to score Haley, making it a 5-1 ballgame.

The Skyhawks added two more in the fourth and another in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-1.

Amaral would drive another run home with her second RBI single of the day, but that would be all the team could do as they went on to fall 8-2.

Up Next:

The Yellow Jackets wrap up the season with four home games as they host Colorado Mines for doubleheaders on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.

Rodeo team competes at Cornhusker Stampede

Black Hills State rodeo finished its first road rodeo of the spring at the Cornhusker Stampede at the University of Nebraska on April 23-24.

After having competed in double-rodeos all season, the Cornhusker Stampede was the first single rodeo of the year for BHSU.

Women:

The women's team ended the rodeo in second place with Emilee Pauley winning the All-Around award.