BHSU softball gets split with CSU Pueblo

The Black Hills State softball team split a doubleheader at Yellow Jacket Field with CSU Pueblo on Saturday, falling 3-1 in first game and winning 6-3 in the second game.
The Yellow Jackets move to 3-20 on the season, both overall and in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. With the win, the Yellow Jackets snapped a 19-game losing skid.
CSU Pueblo opened the scoring with three runs in the second off Breanne Henricksen, but she would hold them scoreless the rest of the way.
The Yellow Jackets threatened in the fourth, but stranded runners on second and third, trailing 3-0 through four innings of play.
BHSU would push a run across in the bottom of the sixth as Gianna Haley led off with a single followed by a double by Shayla Tuschen to make it a 3-1 ballgame.
Tuschen started game two and went six strong innings, allowing only three runs on 11 hits. At the plate she went 1-4 with a single.
Haley had a huge game at the plate, with a grand slam home run in the second, and going 2-4 in the game with 5 RBI and a run scored.
Bell Luebken went 3-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Emily Marsden and McKayla Perry each went 2-4 with two runs scored.
The Yellow Jackets continue at home with doubleheaders against Colorado Mesa on Saturday and Sunday.
Yellow Jacket soccer falls to MSU Denver 3-1
The Black Hills State soccer team fell to MSU Denver 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-9 on the season and 0-3 in RMAC play.
As a team, BHSU put up 12 shots and seven shots on goal, while Metro State totaled 19 shots on goal on 46 shots.
Gabbi Nowodworski led the way with her second goal of the season, on five shots and two shots on goal.
Amber Carlson finished with two shots on goal while Ella Goodman recorded two shots and one shot on goal.
Goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara recorded a career-high 16 saves.
The Yellow Jackets return to action Saturday as they take on Westminster at 7 p.m.
BHSU track gets 3rd, 4th in Nebraska
The Black Hills State women's track and field team finished third and the men's team was fourth in the Central Nebraska Challenge Saturday in Kearney, Neb.
Breanne Fuller earned two more first-place finishes, in the 100-meter dash in 12.10 seconds and in the 200 in 25.19.
In the 400 hurdles, the Yellow Jackets had two top five finishers with Zoe Langseth finishing in 1:04.83 for second and Vanessa Clark crossing the finish line in 1:08.57 earning fourth-place.
BHSU's 4x100m relays both finished in the top five with women finishing in second and the men placing third. Running for the women's 4x100 was Samantha Bates, Mikayla Tracy, Langseth, and Fuller the women's team finished the race in 48.36. Running for the men's team was Nana Kwame Dwamena, Conor McGraw, Seth Hills, and Mason Sartain the men finished in 43.06.
The women's 4x400m relay also found success finishing their race in 3:57.03 and coming across the finish line third. Running the women's 4x400 for BHSU was Bates, Tracy, Erica Dykstra, and Langseth.
Xiomara Robinson led the way in the women's 5,000 run finishing in first place with a time of 17:51.13. Taylor Lundquist recorded a fourth-place finish in the 800 run with a time of 2:18.57.
Matthew Parker took second place in the men's 5,000 run with a time of 15:08.40. Keith Osowski again found success in the steeplechase coming in first with a time of 9:13.26.
Kyla Sawvell won the shot put for the BHSU women with a throw of 48-feet, 2 ¾ inches, earning first place. For the men Sully Mack recorded a throw of 154-11) in the discus earning third.
Hannah Hendrick recorded another first-place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 12-4 ½. In the triple jump, Samantha Bates recorded a jump of 35-6 ½ which earned her a fifth-place finish. For the men Nana Kwame Dwamena jumped 21-5 ¼ in the long jump which earned him fifth.
Chadron state swept the first four places in the triple jump with the four marks just 3 ½ inches apart.
Derrick Nwagwu was the winner at 45-feet, 10 ½ inches while Naushaun Jernigan was second at 45-10, followed by Joss Linse third at 45-8 and Brock Voth fourth at 45-7 ½.
The Eagles did not win the long jump, but claimed the next three places. Javan Lanier, the only senior on the CSC men’s roster, was second at 22-11 ¾, Jernigan was third at 22-6 ¼ and Linse fourth at 22-3 ¾. The event was won by Xavier Robinson of Fort Hays State at 23-7 ¼.
The Chadron State men won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:16.20, three seconds ahead of Fort Hays State. The Eagles’ runners were Osvaldo Cano, Morgan Fawver, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden,
Fort Hays edged the Eagles for first in the 4x100 relay by a half second. CSC’s time was 41.68 seconds with Lanier, Emory Yoosook, Fawver and Roden making up the quartet.
Another promising effort was turned in by Osiel Cano, who placed second in the 400-meter hurdles, a new event for him this spring, in 55.46 seconds. Freshman Logan Peila was fifth, just one second back.
BHSU and Chadron State will return to action Friday at the Bauer Invitational at South Dakota Mines.
SDSU's Selland earns All-America honorable mention
South Dakota State's Myah Selland has earned 2021 Women's Basketball Coaches' Association NCAA Division I Coaches All-America Honorable Mention, the association announced Saturday.
Selland is the first Jackrabbit to receive WBCA All-America Honorable Mention honors. Jennifer Warkenthien was an AP All-America Honorable Mention selection in 2009.
Selland has been named Summit League Player of the Year, an All-Summit League First Team selection and a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year this season.
Selland led the Jackrabbits and the Summit League with 19.2 points per game, including 19.5 points per game in Summit League play. She scored 15-plus points in 19 games this season, including 20-plus points on six occasions, and registered five double-doubles.
High School Baseball
Pierre picks up sweep of Central
The Pierre governors scored 44 runs in the two games to run past Rapid City Central Saturday at McKeague Field.
The Governors won the first game 28-7 before taking a 16-5 win in the nightcap.
Andy Gordon had four hits and three RBI to pace the Govs in the opener, with Brady Geitz adding three hits and four RBI. Pierre had 25 hits against Central pitching.
Three Pierre pitchers held the Cobblers to four hits.
In the second game Pierre scored four runs in each of the first four innings to off-set the five-run second for Central.
Kayden Jones, Aidan Mason and Westly Gillespie all had two hits for Central, while Jack Merkwan and Lincoln Kienholz four hits each for the Governors.
Central, 0-8, faces St. Thomas More Tuesday and Pierre, 4-0, is at Mitchell Friday.