BHSU softball gets split with CSU Pueblo

The Black Hills State softball team split a doubleheader at Yellow Jacket Field with CSU Pueblo on Saturday, falling 3-1 in first game and winning 6-3 in the second game.

The Yellow Jackets move to 3-20 on the season, both overall and in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. With the win, the Yellow Jackets snapped a 19-game losing skid.

CSU Pueblo opened the scoring with three runs in the second off Breanne Henricksen, but she would hold them scoreless the rest of the way.

The Yellow Jackets threatened in the fourth, but stranded runners on second and third, trailing 3-0 through four innings of play.

BHSU would push a run across in the bottom of the sixth as Gianna Haley led off with a single followed by a double by Shayla Tuschen to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Tuschen started game two and went six strong innings, allowing only three runs on 11 hits. At the plate she went 1-4 with a single.

Haley had a huge game at the plate, with a grand slam home run in the second, and going 2-4 in the game with 5 RBI and a run scored.

Bell Luebken went 3-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Emily Marsden and McKayla Perry each went 2-4 with two runs scored.