 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BHSU softball moved away from Spearfish

  • 0
BHSUYellowjackets logo

BHSU Yellowjackets mascot

 Courtesy photo

Black Hills State softball's upcoming weekend series against Fort Lewis, originally scheduled to be played in Spearfish, will now be played in Fort Lewis, Colorado due to heavy rain and snow in the forecast.

The Yellow Jackets (10-24, 8-24 RMAC) will play a doubleheader against the Skyhawks at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, and another doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Yellow Jackets will remain the home team in the series, despite playing on the road.

BHSU is 7-25 all time against Fort Lewis, last winning 6-1 on Feb. 23, 2020.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets offense has a .305/.362/.437 slash line, while totaling 289 hits, including 25 home runs, and 71 extra0base hits over their 34 games so far this season.

BHSU's batting average and on-base percentage rank sixth in the RMAC, while their slugging percentage ranks seventh.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News