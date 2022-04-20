BHSU softball moved away from Spearfish

Black Hills State softball's upcoming weekend series against Fort Lewis, originally scheduled to be played in Spearfish, will now be played in Fort Lewis, Colorado due to heavy rain and snow in the forecast.

The Yellow Jackets (10-24, 8-24 RMAC) will play a doubleheader against the Skyhawks at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, and another doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Yellow Jackets will remain the home team in the series, despite playing on the road.

BHSU is 7-25 all time against Fort Lewis, last winning 6-1 on Feb. 23, 2020.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets offense has a .305/.362/.437 slash line, while totaling 289 hits, including 25 home runs, and 71 extra0base hits over their 34 games so far this season.

BHSU's batting average and on-base percentage rank sixth in the RMAC, while their slugging percentage ranks seventh.

