BHSU softball wraps up road trip with another split

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Black Hills State softball split its doubleheader for the second day in a row, winning Game 1 against NMHU and dropping Game 2.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-2 RMAC) had a strong showing offensively, totaling a combined 12 runs on 24 hits over the two games.
Shayla Tuschen finished the day going 4 for 7 with three RBIs and a run scored with a three-run home run and a double.
Crystal Amaral also drove in three runs, going 3 for 5 with a run scored and a home run. She was also on the rubber for Game 1, going seven innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two.
Bell Luebken went 5 for 8 and scored three runs, while McKayla Perry finished 5 of 8, going a perfect 4 for 4 in Game 2 with a pair of doubles.
Game One (W, 6-4)
NMHU was first on the board, scoring one in the second and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Brittany Henricksen scored on a double steal after Luebken drew a throw to second, and two batters later, Baileigh Hubbard drove in Luebken with a double to tie the game at 2-2 through three innings of play.
The Yellow Jackets tacked on another run in the fourth with a Bri Henricksen double before the Cowgirls went back ahead 4-3 in the fifth.
But that lead wouldn't last long as BHSU quickly put some runners on in the bottom of the fifth before Emily Marsden drove in a pair to jump back on top 5-4. She later scored herself on an error, putting the score at 6-4 where it stayed for the rest of the game.
Game Two (L, 7-6)
The Yellow Jackets struck first in Game 2 with a pair of early runs in the first, but the Cowgirls erased the lead in the top of the first to make it a 2-2 ballgame.
NMHU plated two more the next inning, but in the bottom of the third, Tuschen slugged a three-run shot out to left-center to give BHSU a 5-4 lead.
In the fourth, the Yellow Jackets went up 6-4, but the Cowgirls got back a run in the fifth, and push two more across in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. BHSU put Amaral back in to pitch the final frame, slowing the NMHU offense, but the Yellow Jackets couldn't answer in the bottom of the seventh as they fell 7-6.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets travel to UC Colorado Springs next weekend for doubleheaders on Saturday, March 6 with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 7 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
HARDROCKERS SWEEP POD IN COLORADO
LAKEWOOD, Colo. - The South Dakota Mines women’s volleyball team made it a clean sweep in its two matches held in Lakewood, Colorado as part of a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pod on Monday as the Hardrockers improved their conference record to 3-3 on the season.
The Hardrockers were originally scheduled to play MSU Denver on Sunday, but due to COVID-19 issues, that match was cancelled. Monday’s pod was hosted by Colorado Christian with South Dakota Mines and Adams State.
The Hardrockers made short work of Colorado Christian in the opening match of Monday’s pod as SDM blanked the Cougars, 3-0. The ‘Rockers defeated CCU, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
South Dakota Mines finished the match with 45 kills on 94 attacks and had a .362 hitting percentage. They tallied 41 assists, 10 total blocks and came up with 34 digs. The Cougars logged 36 kills on 100 attacks to hit .140. They added 34 assists, 11 total blocks and 34 digs.
Individually for the Hardrockers, Dejah Behrend led the team with 14 kills on 20 attacks and had a .650 hitting percentage and she tallied three total blocks. Jacey Koethe also performed well with 11 kills on 18 attacks for a .444 hitting percentage and she added seven assisted blocks. Shyann Bastian paced the ‘Rockers with 18 assists, four digs and seven kills, while Anna Thomas registered the most digs with 13 and had the ‘Rockers only ace of the match.
During their second match of the day, the Hardrockers held off a determined Adams team and beat them, 3-1. SDM defeated the Grizzlies, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23.
The ‘Rockers collected 60 kills on 163 attacks and had a .196 hitting percentage. They tacked on 57 assists, seven total blocks, five aces and 60 digs. The Grizzlies finished with 51 kills on 145 attacks for a .193 hitting percentage, added 46 assists, six total blocks and 61 digs.
Individually for the ‘Rockers Koethe led the way with 15 kills on 33 attacks for a .394 hitting percentage and added four assisted blocks. Chelsea Brewster had a .333 hitting percentage and racked up 13 kills on 27 attacks and added four assisted blocks. Claire Smith contributed with 11 kills on 29 attacks and Bastian registered 10 kills on 30 attacks and also came away with 25 assists. Kiley Metzger led the team in assists with 27 while Thomas had the most digs with 21.