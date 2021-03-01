BHSU softball wraps up road trip with another split

But that lead wouldn't last long as BHSU quickly put some runners on in the bottom of the fifth before Emily Marsden drove in a pair to jump back on top 5-4. She later scored herself on an error, putting the score at 6-4 where it stayed for the rest of the game.

Game Two (L, 7-6)

The Yellow Jackets struck first in Game 2 with a pair of early runs in the first, but the Cowgirls erased the lead in the top of the first to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

NMHU plated two more the next inning, but in the bottom of the third, Tuschen slugged a three-run shot out to left-center to give BHSU a 5-4 lead.

In the fourth, the Yellow Jackets went up 6-4, but the Cowgirls got back a run in the fifth, and push two more across in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. BHSU put Amaral back in to pitch the final frame, slowing the NMHU offense, but the Yellow Jackets couldn't answer in the bottom of the seventh as they fell 7-6.

Up Next:

The Yellow Jackets travel to UC Colorado Springs next weekend for doubleheaders on Saturday, March 6 with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 7 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

