COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

BHSU standout, Wall alumni named RMAC Field Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

The RMAC announced Wednesday that Black Hills State's Kyla Sawvell received RMAC Field Athlete of the Week honors for Week 1 of the outdoor season.

The Wall High School graduate recorded an impressive weekend for the Yellow Jackets at the team's first meet of the outdoor season. She pulled in three first place finishes and earned the first two provisional marks for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Friday evening Sawvell set her first provisional mark with a 53.86 meter (176-feet-8 inches) toss in the hammer throw.

Saturday she stayed hot launching the shot put 14.26m (46' 9.50") for her second provisional mark of the weekend. Sawvell also took first in the discus Saturday with a toss of 44.17m (144' 11.00").

The junior is currently ranked sixth in the nation in the shot put and 12th in the nation in the hammer throw.

The Yellow Jackets return to action Saturday at the Yellow Jackets/Battlin' Bears Open in Lockwood, MT.

