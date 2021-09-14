BHSU stops the 'Rockers in three

The Black Hills State volleyball team swept South dakota Mines in three sets Tuesday night at the Young Center in Spearfish in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Yellow Jackets, 4-5 overall, came away with the sweep with a 27-25, 25-20 and 25-16 victory. The loss dropped the Hardrockers to 6-3.

South Dakota Mines started hot, getting out to a 6-2 lead thanks to a pair of kills by Lily Bartling and Jacey Koethe, as well as the Hardrocker defense forcing four errors. A pair of errors forced by Mines would tie up the set at 8 before another Black Hills State run would expand its lead to 12-8. The Hardrockers would battle back thanks to strong defensive play, and kills by Bartling and Victoria Zagorski for a 24-20 lead.

BHSU battled all of the way back and tied it at 24-all, before Mines regained the lead at 25-24. But Madison Hoopman would step in to seal the game for the Yellow Jackets, recording a kill and then putting up two strong serves for the first-set win.

Set two started out strong for the Yellow Jackets with Peyton Bodemann and Sierra Ward throwing up a block to get the scoring started. The Yellow Jackets and Hardrockers would end up tied at 12 all before BHSU would go on a 6-2 scoring run that would give them the edge in the remainder of the set.