After she graduates in May, Black Hills State University senior Lorraine Coronato will leave behind a legacy called the Free Store, a place where students can get clothing, food and other necessities for no charge.

Coronato said that after doing a sustainability internship with BHSU, she studied the demographics of students and noticed there were many low-income students that may need help.

“I came across case studies from other Sustainability students at other campuses, and one was a free store," Coronato said. "They made such an impact in their community, and I saw how it could make an impact here.”

BHSU offers a private scholarship program called “Make A Difference,” which was started by former psychology professor Jim Hess. The scholarship grants funds to students with an idea to help the community of the Northern Black Hills and assists getting ideas off the ground. Coronato said that the process of getting the funds was time consuming but doable; the difficult part was showing that it would make an impact.

“The Free Store has only ever been done in a few colleges, and they were much bigger than ours," Coronato said. "Proving evidence that it would make a difference was much harder than with some of the other ideas people have been awarded for.”

In its first year, the Free Store positively impacted many students on campus, especially during the winter months when some are unable to afford a winter jacket. Coronato explained that students have already seen it as an important campus addition and that when the cold weather started, the winter coats went fast.

“No student should have to struggle with food insecurity or not having clothes, especially during the winter, and not having the school supplies needed to succeed in classes,” she said.

The Free Store will continue operating at its now permanent spot in the student union across from Starbucks and provide employment opportunities for students on campus.