COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BHSU stumbles in finale to close first winning season in 6 years

Black Hills State QB Chance Eben (13) is brought to the turf in the team's loss to Western Colorado on Oct. 15 at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Colorado State Pueblo amassed 483 yards of total offense en route to a 38-0 win over Black Hills State on Saturday in Spearfish.

Despite the tough ending to the season, the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 5-4 RMAC) compiled their best overall record and first winning season since 2016.

BHSU struggled to establish the running game and moving the chains on third down. It finished with 145 rushing yards on 41 attempts for 3 1/2 yards per carry and converted on 6 of 22 attempts on third down.

Chance Eben led the Yellow Jackets on the ground with eight rushes for 38 yards. The junior QB also completed 16 of 31 passes for 101 yards with one interception.

Connor Boyd led all BHSU receivers with three catches for 42 yards.

CSU Pueblo (8-3, 7-2 RMAC) QB Hunter Raquet completed 15 of 26 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

Zack Rakowsky led the Thunderwolves receivers with two catches for 87 yards and a 60-yard touchdown.

CSU Pueblo struck first with the 60-yard TD pass from Raquet to Rakowsky to take a 7-0 lead with 5:42 left in the first quarter.

The Thunderwolves added two more touchdowns in the second quarter on passes of 17 yards and 1 yard from Raquet to Jordan Jones and Curtis Luckadoo, respectively. CSU Pueblo entered halftime with a 21-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Raquet extended the lead to 35-0 with two more TD passes of 2 and 49 yards to Max Fine and C.K. Poulos respectively.

Moon Sullivan added a 25-yard field goal for the Thunderwolves with 6:24 left in the contest to wrap up the 38-0 win.

