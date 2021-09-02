BHSU survives Dickinson State's comeback bid to give Breske 1st win

SPEARFISH — Josh Breske grabbed his coaching staff after Thursday night’s game was over and told them to be proud of what they accomplished.

“I said, 'hey, we have to put a smile on our face and recognize that there’s never a bad win. A win is a win,'” he said. “Can we learn from it? Absolutely we can learn from it, but right now we need to put a smile on our face and celebrate with our players.”

The Black Hills State football team loosened up after taking a 30-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, only to see it shrink as Dickinson State battled back and scored twice to make it a one-possession game late.

The Yellow Jackets safely recovered an onside kick in the final two minutes, however, with just enough time to run out the clock and hold on for a 30-24 victory at Lyle Hare Stadium to give Breske his first win as head coach.

“It was a case of our coaches doing it as well, and myself,” Breske said of the security his team felt in the fourth quarter. “Organizationally, we had never been there before as a group of coaches and players. Playing with the lead in the fourth quarter is something new for us.”