BHSU T&F to send 6 to Loper Twilight

Black Hills State track and field will send six athletes to the two-day Loper Twilight in Kearney, Neb. on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.

The Yellow Jackets will travel Breanne Fuller, Hannah Hendrick, Zoe Langseth, Kyla Sawvell and Whitney Scott for a final tune-up before NCAA DII Outdoor Nationals on May 27-29.

Field Events

Hendrick and Scott will each compete in the pole vault on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Then on Sunday at 4 p.m., they will participate in the same event.

Sawvell will compete in the hammer throw and shot put on Saturday, starting with the hammer throw at 3 p.m. followed by the shot put which is tentatively scheduled for 6:30. She will have the opportunity to throw again on Sunday with the hammer throw at 3 p.m. and shot put at 7 p.m.

Running Events

Fuller will run in both the 100 and 200 meter dash on Saturday within the track events' rolling schedule at approximately 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m., respectively. On Sunday, she'll run in the same events with the 100m at 6:00 p.m. and the 200m at 6:40 p.m.

Within the same rolling schedule, Langseth will run in the 400 hurdles, scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

