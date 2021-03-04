BHSU teams looking to keep momentum in RMAC semifinals

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team is looking for some shades of the 2019 postseason run that saw them knock off Colorado Mines and face New Mexico Highlands in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament title game.
The Yellow Jackets will get another chance to do the same — at least knock off Colorado Mines — as they take on the Orediggers in one of the league's semifinal games Friday night in Grand Junction, Colo., at 7:30 p.m.
The Black Hills State women are also one game away from another RMAC title game as the Jackets take on Western Colorado at 7:30 p.m. in Golden, Colo.
In 2019, the Orediggers were a Top 10 team in the country and this year's squad is 15-1 and ranked fifth in the nation, setting up another battle for the right to play for the championship.
Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said the Orediggers are solid and a highly intelligent team.
"They limit their mistakes on the defensive end and offensively they do not turn the ball over or do not take bad shots," Thompson said. "The biggest key is for us to be really sharp and limit our mistakes and don't beat ourselves."
The two teams met in a battle early in the season, where Mines edged BHSU 85-83 in overtime in Spearfish.
Colorado Mines, which was ranked first in the country earlier this season until its lone loss to Colorado Mesa, moved into the semifinal game after South Dakota Mines was forced to forfeit because of COVID protocol.
Mines is led by Brenden Sullivan, who was named the RMAC Player of the Year Thursday. Sullivan averages 18.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game this season, whole Kobi Betts (12.9) was also a first-team selection and Michael Glen was a second-team pick.
The Jackets, 11-6 (8-1 in last nine) are led by All-RMAC First Team pick, sophomore Joel Scott, who scored 30 points in the win over Fort Lewis Tuesday. Scott is averaging 20.2 points a game, while second-team pick Sindou Cisse is at 15.4 ppg., Trey Whitley 12.5 and Adam Moussa 10.5.
"We have some athleticism that could bother them and there are some areas where we can expose them hopefully," Thompson said.
In the other semifinal game, Colorado Mesa will look to advance to their second straight RMAC Tournament Championship game as it takes on Adams State at 5 p.m.
BHSU women find its defense just in time
Veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said before Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup at Westminster that the key for his team, which had lost three straight, started on the defensive end.
He was right.
The Yellow Jackets slowed down the No. 2 Griffins for a 17-point halftime lead and held on for the 71-66 win.
They'll need that defense against Friday night against a Western Colorado team that held off South Dakota Mines 77-69.
"It was the best first half that we played all year," Nore said of Tuesday's win. "That was the best that we played collectively, offensively and defensively. It's a great time to do it."
Western Colorado, 14-4, has two wins against the Yellow Jackets this season, winning 81-74 in the season opener in Gunnison, Colo., and 71-60 in Spearfish.
Hannah Cooper leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 16.7 per game, while Emmery Wagstaff follows at 13.0 ppg. and Samantha Coleman at 12.8 points a game.
"They are really a tough physical team, but for us, we had two really close ones the first times we played them, so we owe them. We're due," Nore said.
The Jackets, 13-8, are led by senior Racquel Wientjes, who was named to the All-RMAC First Team on Thursday, at 19.3 points a game and rebounding at 6.0 per contest. Junior Megan Engesser, a second-team pick, is also scoring in double figures at 11.5 per game and senior Morgan Ham is at 8.8 a game.
In the first semifinal game, Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Mesa will face off at 5:30 p.m.