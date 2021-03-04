BHSU teams looking to keep momentum in RMAC semifinals

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team is looking for some shades of the 2019 postseason run that saw them knock off Colorado Mines and face New Mexico Highlands in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament title game.

The Yellow Jackets will get another chance to do the same — at least knock off Colorado Mines — as they take on the Orediggers in one of the league's semifinal games Friday night in Grand Junction, Colo., at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Hills State women are also one game away from another RMAC title game as the Jackets take on Western Colorado at 7:30 p.m. in Golden, Colo.

In 2019, the Orediggers were a Top 10 team in the country and this year's squad is 15-1 and ranked fifth in the nation, setting up another battle for the right to play for the championship.

Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said the Orediggers are solid and a highly intelligent team.

"They limit their mistakes on the defensive end and offensively they do not turn the ball over or do not take bad shots," Thompson said. "The biggest key is for us to be really sharp and limit our mistakes and don't beat ourselves."

The two teams met in a battle early in the season, where Mines edged BHSU 85-83 in overtime in Spearfish.