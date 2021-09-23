BHSU to play 1st Beef Bowl Saturday; Mines hosts CSU-Pueblo on M-Day

This is a relatively new matchup, that began once South Dakota Mines became an official member of the RMAC. The two teams have met just four times in the past and the Thunderwolves have defeated the Hardrockers in each matchup. In the most recent matchup on Oct. 5, 2019, CSU-Pueblo escaped Rapid City with a 21-13 victory.

The Hardrockers have been able to score in bunches thus far on the season, averaging 35.3 points per game, third-best in the RMAC. South Dakota Mines has relied heavily on the run game, gaining 581 yards on the ground through its three games, for an average of 193.7 ground yards per game, which is again, third best in the conference.

Defensively, the Hardrockers are second in the conference in sacks with 12, and lead the RMAC in turnovers forced with 9.

Special teams has blocked three kicks, leading the conference.

The offensive line, led by Grant Smith, has allowed just two sacks on the season.