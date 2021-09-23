BHSU to play 1st Beef Bowl Saturday; Mines hosts CSU-Pueblo on M-Day

Black Hills State football returns home Saturday to host Adams State at 1 p.m.
This will be BHSU's first Beef Bowl game, sponsored by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council. The contest will also be the homecoming game for the Yellow Jackets, capping BHSU's Swarm Week.
Last time out, Black Hills State football made a push in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunderwolves 16-3, but ultimately fell 19-16 last Saturday at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.
The Grizzlies are 0-3 to start the season, having faced Western New Mexico, Eastern New Mexico and Western Colorado. ASU was picked to finish seventh, receiving one first-place vote in this year's RMAC Preseason Poll. The team finished with a 4-7 record in 2019.
This will be the eight meeting all time between the two programs, and the first in over two years, last playing Sept. 21, 2019. BHSU is 2-5 against the Grizzlies since their first game in 2013. The Yellow Jackets earned their two wins in 2016 and 2017.
According to the 10-day weather forecast, the weather on Saturday, September 25 in Spearfish projects to be clear with a high of 77 degrees and a low of 48.
SD MINES TAKES ON CSU-PUEBLO ON M-DAY
Coming off of its’ first loss of the season, the Hardrockers have the chance to right the ship on M-Day. This Saturday the South Dakota Mines football team is at home, taking on a Colorado State University-Pueblo football team that received votes in the most recent AFCA Division II poll.
This is a relatively new matchup, that began once South Dakota Mines became an official member of the RMAC. The two teams have met just four times in the past and the Thunderwolves have defeated the Hardrockers in each matchup. In the most recent matchup on Oct. 5, 2019, CSU-Pueblo escaped Rapid City with a 21-13 victory.
The Hardrockers have been able to score in bunches thus far on the season, averaging 35.3 points per game, third-best in the RMAC. South Dakota Mines has relied heavily on the run game, gaining 581 yards on the ground through its three games, for an average of 193.7 ground yards per game, which is again, third best in the conference.
Defensively, the Hardrockers are second in the conference in sacks with 12, and lead the RMAC in turnovers forced with 9.
Special teams has blocked three kicks, leading the conference.
The offensive line, led by Grant Smith, has allowed just two sacks on the season.
Jayden Johannsen is the top rushing quarterback in the conference and is seventh overall with 218 yards, avergaing 72.7 yards rushing per game. Ahmad Lewis has four rushing touchdowns, which is tied for second best in the conference. Isaiah Eastman is in the top 10 in the conference in receptions and yards, sitting at 10th in catches, and sixth in yards receiving, and is eighth in all-purpose yards per game.
Kyante Christian and Gavin Chaddock are both tied for the conference lead with three sacks each. Kendahl Johnson and his two interceptions are the second-most in the RMAC.
CSU-Pueblo has started its’ season 1-2, with losses to solid programs in Texas A&M Commerce, and Grand Valley State, while most recently knocking off Black Hills State at home, 19-16.
The Thunderwolves defense has given up a total of 62 points, just 18.5 per game, the third-best in the RMAC.
Offensively, their leaders are Michael Roots with 178 rushing yards, and Max Fine with 138 receiving yards on 15 catches. That reception total puts him in the top five in the conference.
Max Gonzales and Patrick Howell lead them defensively, with 29 tackles to tie for the fourth-most in the RMAC. The CSU-Pueblo secondary is tough to throw against, as they have three players in the top 10 in passes defended.