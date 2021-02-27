BHSU topple MSU Denver in regular-season finale

The Black Hills State men's basketball team closed the regular season with an 85-73 victory over Metro State Denver Saturday night in Denver.
The Yellow Jackets will finish the 2021 regular season at 10-6, overall and in the RMAC. The men won seven of their final eight games, capped by Saturday night's 57.4 percent shooting performance.
Adam Moussa led the Jackets in scoring with 23 points, going 7-of-13 overall and 5-of-9 3-pointers. He also grabbed nine rebounds and had two steals and two assists.
Joel Scott added 19 points, making seven of his eight attempts from the field, also tallying nine rebounds to go with five assists and a block. Sindou Cisse scored 16 points with three assists and Ryder Kirsch scored 10.
The Yellow Jackets, 10-6, moved up to the third seed with the win and will host No. 6 Fort Lewis Tuesday night in the first round of the RMAC Tournament.
Umude lifts USD past North Dakota St. 80-71
Stanley Umude scored 26 points as South Dakota won its seventh consecutive home game, getting past North Dakota State 80-71 on Saturday. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points for the Coyotes. Plitzuweit also had six rebounds.
Tasos Kamateros had 14 points for South Dakota (13-9, 12-5 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points.
Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bison (12-11, 12-6). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Jarius Cook had 12 points.
The Coyotes leveled the season series against the Bison. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 74-67 on Dec. 11.
Jackrabbits run past Kansas City
South Dakota State saw five players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits closed the regular season with a 89-77 win over Kansas City Saturday night to complete the weekend sweep.
south Dakota State led just 43-39 at halftime, but outscored Kansas city 46-38 in the second half.
Douglas Wilson led the way with 20 points, followed by Baylor Scheierman, Matt Dentlinger and Luke Appel, all with 16 points. Alex Arians added 11.
The Jacks, 15-6 overall and 9-3 in the Summit League, shot a blistering 73 percent from the field (25-of-34) and hit 35-of-42 from the free-throw line.
Josiah Allick led Kansas City (11-12, 7-7) with 17 points, followed by Marvin Nesbitt Jr. with 16 points and Frank Kamgain with 10.
Women
The Black Hills State women's basketball team fell to Metro State Denver 69-58 Saturday in Denver to close out the regular season.
Morgan Ham and Megan Engesser both scored 13 points to pace the Yellow Jackets.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 37.7% (20-of-53) from the field and 27.8% (5-of-18) from beyond the arc. From the charity stripe the Jackets made 13 of 22 free throws shooting 59.1%.
Defensively the team recorded 30 rebounds and five steals while recording two blocks. Katie Messler led the team in rebounds pulling in seven boards while Morgan Ham and Ashley Davis each recorded a block.
The Yellow Jackets, 12-8 overall and in conference play, will go into the RMAC tournament as the 7th seed and will play at No. 2 Westminster Tuesday night.
USD holds off North Dakota State
South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven, fouled on an offensive putback with .02 seconds remaining, made one-of-two from the line to seal an 82-81 victory over North Dakota State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Coyotes (15-5, 11-2 Summit) have tied the Summit League record for consecutive Summit League home wins with 30.
Senior Chloe Lamb scored a team-high 22 points and freshman Maddie Krull pitched in a career high 20 points. Joining them in double-figures were seniors Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable with 12 apiece.
Lamb scored 10 of her 22 in the first frame. She also grabbed seven boards and handed out a pair of assists. Krull came on strong with 16 second-half points, including the layup to make it a 3-point game with 50 seconds left. Krull has reached double-figures for five-straight games.
Sjerven tallied her eighth double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She added three steals and two blocks.
North Dakota State (14-7, 9-6 Summit) dropped its third-straight game to a school from the state of South Dakota. The Bison were led by guard Heaven Hamling’s 30 points with eight 3-pointers. She was joined in double-figures by Emily Dietz with 11 points, Reneya Hopkins with 11 points off the bench and Michelle Gaislerova with 10.
No. 22 SDSU women hold off UMKC 72-66
Paiton Burckhard scored a season-high 24 points, Tylee Irwin scored a critical basket with 20 seconds to go and No. 22 South Dakota State held on to defeat UMKC 72-66 on Saturday, wrapping up a perfect Summit League regular season for the first time.
The Jackrabbits, who led by as many as 17 late in the third quarter, went ice cold down the stretch. The Roos had a 7-0 run to pull within 68-64 with 2:31 to play.
Both teams missed and had turnovers before the Jackrabbits had a miss with 26 seconds to go. In a scramble for the offensive rebound, the ball went to South Dakota State with six seconds on the shot clock. Irwin got the ball on the left wing, drove to the basket and finished in traffic from close range, ending a scoreless drought of 5 minutes, 10 seconds.
Irwin finished with 17 points for South Dakota State (21-2, 14-0), which has won 18 straight games. The Jackrabbits were without conference scoring leader Myah Selland after she suffered a possible season-ending leg injury last weekend. Selland and starting forward Tori Nelson both missed their third-straight game.
Naomie Alnatas scored 19 points for UMKC (10-11, 7-8) and Paige Bradford add 17 with 11 rebounds.