BHSU topple MSU Denver in regular-season finale

Lamb scored 10 of her 22 in the first frame. She also grabbed seven boards and handed out a pair of assists. Krull came on strong with 16 second-half points, including the layup to make it a 3-point game with 50 seconds left. Krull has reached double-figures for five-straight games.

Sjerven tallied her eighth double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She added three steals and two blocks.

North Dakota State (14-7, 9-6 Summit) dropped its third-straight game to a school from the state of South Dakota. The Bison were led by guard Heaven Hamling’s 30 points with eight 3-pointers. She was joined in double-figures by Emily Dietz with 11 points, Reneya Hopkins with 11 points off the bench and Michelle Gaislerova with 10.

No. 22 SDSU women hold off UMKC 72-66

Paiton Burckhard scored a season-high 24 points, Tylee Irwin scored a critical basket with 20 seconds to go and No. 22 South Dakota State held on to defeat UMKC 72-66 on Saturday, wrapping up a perfect Summit League regular season for the first time.

The Jackrabbits, who led by as many as 17 late in the third quarter, went ice cold down the stretch. The Roos had a 7-0 run to pull within 68-64 with 2:31 to play.