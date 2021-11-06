BHSU toppled by Colorado Mesa 52-9

Black Hills State football dropped Saturday's game to Colorado Mesa, 52-9, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets (4-6, 2-6 RMAC) totaled 189 yards on offense while winning the possession battle, running 73 plays and having the ball for over 35 minutes.

Tight end Jarett Jenson hauled in the team's lone touchdown, finishing with two catches for 14 yards. Mitch McKibbin led the receiving corps with 46 yards on three catches, while Matthew Collier led BHSU rushers with 25 yards.

Chance Eben completed 13 of 24 passes, while Aidan Willard threw for a touchdown and completed 4 of 5 passing attempts.

On defense, Jarrell Ganaway led the team with eight tackles, while Ryder Blair made seven and Doodles Quinones added six.

The first half was all Mavericks after they scored on their opening drive to take an early lead. They outscored BHSU 31-0 the rest of the half to take a 38-0 lead into the break.

Out of halftime, the two teams traded possessions and were kept scoreless by stout defenses. BHSU got on the board in the closing seconds of the third quarter with a 36-yard field goal from Jacob Parks, making it 38-3 entering the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets found the end zone in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Willard to Jenson.

The Yellow Jackets return to Lyle Hare Stadium next weekend for their final game of the 2021 season, hosting Chadron State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

