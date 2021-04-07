BHSU track and field adds Sheridan standout

Black Hills State track and field head coach Seth Mischke has announced the signing of Izak Aksamit from Sheridan, Wyo.

"Izak comes from a very strong high school program," said Mischke. "His competitiveness and passion for track and field are exciting to be around. He has nice range in his events and will be a welcomed addition to our program next year."

Aksamit is a 6-foot-2 sprinter and jumper who will be joining the Yellow Jackets on the track for the 2021-22 season. Aksamit has competed in the 55-meter dash, 200, 400, triple jump and the long jump throughout high school holding a personal best jump of 21-feet, 9 ½ in the long jump and 37-9 in the triple jump.

On the track, Aksamit has personal bests of 6.87 seconds in the 55, 11.83 in the 100, 23.95 in the 200 and 51.88 in the 400.

Izak was a member of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 indoor state track and field championship teams. Aksamit earned All-State in the 2019-20 season and was All-Conference in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Aksamit is also a standout in the classroom earning academic letters all four years in high school with a 3.574 GPA. Izak aspires to be a sports medicine doctor and he intends to major in Health Sciences at BHSU.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0