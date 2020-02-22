BHSU track and field wins 16 events at own Stinger Open

The Black Hills State University men's and women's indoor track and field teams each picked up eight event wins Saturday at day two of the Stinger Open at the Young Center.

BHSU was led by a NCAA povisional qualifying mark by Abbie Fredrick and a school record by Breanne Fuller.

Fredrick won the mile 5 minutes, 00.22 seconds, just shy of her personal best. That time converts down to a provisional mark of 4:53.25 and is currently the 14th fastest time in Division II.

In the sprints, Fuller set a school record in the 60, winning in a time of 7.79. She came back to take second in the 200m dash in 25.42. In the 400, Zoe Langseth won with a time of 58.65. That time ties for third fastest in school history.

In the field, Whitney Scott won the pole vault at 12-feet, 5 ½ inches. Hannah Hendrick was second, improving her provisional mark to 11-11.75 inches. She remains fifth all time. In the throws, Kyla Sawvell won the shot put (44-10.75) and took second in the weight throw.

The men's squad fared well on the track. Tucker Bopp won the 400 dash in 50.40, which is sixth fastest in school history. Jordan Theisen won the mile in 4:18.21, which converted was just shy of a provisional mark. He was also second in the 3,000.