BHSU track and field wins 16 events at own Stinger Open

The Black Hills State University men's and women's indoor track and field teams each picked up eight event wins Saturday at day two of the Stinger Open at the Young Center.
BHSU was led by a NCAA povisional qualifying mark by Abbie Fredrick and a school record by Breanne Fuller.
Fredrick won the mile 5 minutes, 00.22 seconds, just shy of her personal best. That time converts down to a provisional mark of 4:53.25 and is currently the 14th fastest time in Division II.
In the sprints, Fuller set a school record in the 60, winning in a time of 7.79. She came back to take second in the 200m dash in 25.42. In the 400, Zoe Langseth won with a time of 58.65. That time ties for third fastest in school history.
In the field, Whitney Scott won the pole vault at 12-feet, 5 ½ inches. Hannah Hendrick was second, improving her provisional mark to 11-11.75 inches. She remains fifth all time. In the throws, Kyla Sawvell won the shot put (44-10.75) and took second in the weight throw.
The men's squad fared well on the track. Tucker Bopp won the 400 dash in 50.40, which is sixth fastest in school history. Jordan Theisen won the mile in 4:18.21, which converted was just shy of a provisional mark. He was also second in the 3,000.
The Yellow Jackets went 1-2-3 in the 60 hurdles with Seth Kovar taking the win, Tristan Hepp taking second, and Jacob Eposito taking third.
In the field events, Drazen Moratzka won the high jump clearing 6-3.25. Ryan Fox won the men's vault. Dontae Garze won both the long jump and triple jump. His triple mark of 45–3.00 is sixth best in school history.
For South Dakota School of Mines, Morgan Thompson won the high jump at 5-1.25 and Jayla Jarnagin captured the weight throw at 60-9.25.
BHSU and Mines compete in the RMAC Championships hosted by UCCS next weekend.
Softball
Fort Lewis gets past BHSU in home and RMAC opener
The Black Hills State University softball team was able to open its home and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference slate — in Belle Fourche — Saturday, but ran out of light in a tough 5-4 loss to Fort Lewis in five innings.
Due to field conditions, the game was pushed to a 4 p.m. start time, as dusk fell at the bottom of the fifth, umpires decided to call the game and leave the outcome of the game up to the RMAC commissioner. The conference ruled that with five innings of play completed, Fort Lewis had won.
Taryn Moan record two hits on the afternoon while Kindall Bethke and Dominique Dimanna recorded RBIs for the Yellow Jackets. In the fourth, Crystal Amaral and Maddie London both hit home runs.
Amaral pitched all five innings and recorded three strikeouts for BHSU, 0-1 in the RMAC and 1-7 overall.
The two teams return to action Sunday at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex with a potential triple header with games scheduled for 11 a.m., 1p.m., and 3 p.m, depending on conditions.