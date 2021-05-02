BHSU track breaks school records in Pueblo

At the completion of the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships the Yellow Jackets have three new school records, five athletes named to First Team All-Conference, and five athletes named to Second Team All-Conference.
Day three of the RMAC Championships brought more success for the Yellow Jackets with Breanne Fuller breaking the school record, which she set Friday, in the women's 100m dash with a time of 11.91 and the women's 4x100 ran by Zoe Langseth, Mikayla Tracy, Samantha Bates, and Breanne Fuller also breaking the school record with a time of 47.67.
Kyla Sawvell earned athlete of the meet after compiling a first-place finish in the women's hammer throw on Friday, a second-place finish in the women's discus on Saturday, and a first-place finish in the women's shot put on Sunday. Sawvell also earned First Team All-Conference with her first-place finish in shot put with a throw of 14.84m (48' 08.25").
Sully Mack earned First Team All-Conference with a second-place finish in the men's javelin throw after earning a mark of 56.33m (184' 10").
While breaking the school record in the women's 100m dash Breanne Fuller earned Second Team All-Conference after placing fourth with a time of 11.91.
The men's 4x100 finished in fifth with a time of 43.34. The men's 4x100 was ran by Conor McGraw, Frank Becker, Mason Morris, and Mason Sartain.
The women's 4x400 finished in fifth as well after completing their race in 4:09.68. The women's 4x400 was run by Erica Dykstra, Mikayla Tracy, Samantha Bates, and Zoe Langseth.
Ruby Lindquist earned Second Team All-Conference in the 1500m run after placing fifth with a time of 4:44.23.
Keith Osowski earned Second Team All-Conference in the 1500m run after placing sixth with a time of 3:58.62.
Rain forces tie for BHSU softball
Black Hills State softball ended its 2021 season Sunday afternoon in a tie with Colorado School of Mines at Yellow Jacket Field.
Rain forecast throughout the day ended game one as it was set to enter the 10th inning, and resulted in the cancelation of game two altogether.
The Yellow Jackets will finish the 2021 season to with a record of 3-34-1, both overall and in the RMAC.
Game One (Tie, 4-4; 9 inn.):
Bell Luebken got things going early for the Yellow Jackets with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. The Orediggers would even things up in the top of the first though, making it 1-1.
In the bottom of the third, Baileigh Hubbard sent an RBI single back up the middle to move BHSU back on top 2-1. But CSM evened things back up again in the top of the fourth, locking the score at 2-2.
Brittany Henricksen put the Yellow Jackets back on top with an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth, and then scored on the play with a throwing error, making it 4-2 going into the seventh. The Orediggers kept with the theme in the top of the seventh, pushing two more across to tie things up again at 4-4 to send the game into extras.
The marathon would last two more innings before rain forced the game to end in a 4-4 tie.