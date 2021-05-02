BHSU track breaks school records in Pueblo

The women's 4x400 finished in fifth as well after completing their race in 4:09.68. The women's 4x400 was run by Erica Dykstra, Mikayla Tracy, Samantha Bates, and Zoe Langseth.

Ruby Lindquist earned Second Team All-Conference in the 1500m run after placing fifth with a time of 4:44.23.

Keith Osowski earned Second Team All-Conference in the 1500m run after placing sixth with a time of 3:58.62.

Rain forces tie for BHSU softball

Black Hills State softball ended its 2021 season Sunday afternoon in a tie with Colorado School of Mines at Yellow Jacket Field.

Rain forecast throughout the day ended game one as it was set to enter the 10th inning, and resulted in the cancelation of game two altogether.

The Yellow Jackets will finish the 2021 season to with a record of 3-34-1, both overall and in the RMAC.

Game One (Tie, 4-4; 9 inn.):

Bell Luebken got things going early for the Yellow Jackets with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. The Orediggers would even things up in the top of the first though, making it 1-1.