BHSU track signs Wall's Ava Dinger

The Black Hills State track and field program announced the signing of Wall High School's Ava Dinger on Monday.

Dinger, who also helped lead the Lady Eagles basketball team to the Class B State Tournament last month, is slated to join the Yellow Jackets as a triple jumper.

"Ava is a very competitive multi-sport athlete out of Wall, S.D.," BHSU Seth Mischke said. "She will bring some great characteristics to our track program both academically and athletically. Can't wait to get her here training and making us better."

Dinger's personal record in the triple was set during the 2021 season when she recorded a distance of 33 feet, 10.5 inches at the Region 7B meet in Wall, winning the event. She recorded a No Distance at the state meet.

Over the course of her high school career, Dinger has also competed in the long jump, while participating in several track events, including the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, and anchoring multiple relays. Her 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams placed fifth at the 2021 Class B state meet at O'Harra Stadium in Spearfish last spring.

Dinger is set to join fellow Wall native Kyla Sawvell, a shot putter, at BHSU, as well as 13 other South Dakotans and seven student-athletes from West River.

