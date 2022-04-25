BHSU track signs Wall's Reid Hansen

Black Hills State track and field announced the signing of Wall's Reid Hansen on Monday morning.

Hansen, a four-sport athlete at Wall High School, participating in football, basketball, golf and track, will be joining the Yellow Jackets as a triple jumper.

"Reid's success in the triple jump last year was very impressive to see, considering it was his first effort at the sport/event," BHSU head coach Seth Mischke said. "He is a multi-sport athlete who enjoys competing and challenging himself to be better. He will be a great addition to our jump squad next year and we can't wait to get him started with us."

As a junior in 2021, Hansen competed in multiple events, including the discus, triple jump, high jump, the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x200 and the sprint medley relay. Hanson earned season-bests of 102 feet, 8 inches in the discus, 43 feet, 4.5 inches in the triple jump and 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump.

This spring, Hansen has competed in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and the 4x200. He has has recorded season-bests of 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, 18 feet, 7 inches in the long jump and 41 feet, 2.25 inches in the triple jump.

Hansen is sixth in his class with a 3.9 GPA and plans to major in business marketing with hopes of becoming an entrepreneur after graduation.

