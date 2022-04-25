 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

BHSU track signs Wall's Reid Hansen

Wall's Reid Hansen competes in the triple jump at the Class B State Track and Field Meet on May 28, 2021 at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Black Hills State track and field announced the signing of Wall's Reid Hansen on Monday morning.

Hansen, a four-sport athlete at Wall High School, participating in football, basketball, golf and track, will be joining the Yellow Jackets as a triple jumper.

"Reid's success in the triple jump last year was very impressive to see, considering it was his first effort at the sport/event," BHSU head coach Seth Mischke said. "He is a multi-sport athlete who enjoys competing and challenging himself to be better. He will be a great addition to our jump squad next year and we can't wait to get him started with us."

As a junior in 2021, Hansen competed in multiple events, including the discus, triple jump, high jump, the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x200 and the sprint medley relay. Hanson earned season-bests of 102 feet, 8 inches in the discus, 43 feet, 4.5 inches in the triple jump and 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump.

This spring, Hansen has competed in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and the 4x200. He has has recorded season-bests of 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, 18 feet, 7 inches in the long jump and 41 feet, 2.25 inches in the triple jump.

Hansen is sixth in his class with a 3.9 GPA and plans to major in business marketing with hopes of becoming an entrepreneur after graduation.

