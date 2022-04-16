BHSU track wraps up California trip with pair of provisional performances

The Black Hills State track and field distance crew has wrapped up competition in California with Rapid City Stevens alumna Erica Dykstra rounding things out with the 1500-meter run Saturday morning in Long Beach, California at the Beach Invitational.

Dykstra ran a career-best time in the event, completing the race in 4 minutes and 48.74 seconds.

Friday night, three Yellow Jackets took the track at the Bryan Clay Invitational to run the 1500. Ruby Lindquist completed the race in 4:29.52. This time stands as a provisionally qualifying time for Lindquist and broke the school record. The previous record of 4:34.29 was set by Lindquist last year. This time also stands as the 25th best in the nation.

Keith Osowski ran a career-best time of 3:47.36, which is a provisionally qualifying time for him as well. This time has Osowski ranked 26th in the nation and moved him into the No. 2 spot on the Yellow Jackets top 10 list.

Tim Brown completed the race with a career-best time of 3:58.42.

Thursday, Dykstra and Britton Elkin each competed in two separate meets. Dykstra was up first Thursday morning and completed the 800 in a career-best 2:14.16 for the Yellow Jackets.

Britton Elkin ran his best time of the outdoor season in the 5000m run, taking seventh place overall with a time of 15:23.05.

Black Hills State is set to compete in the Kit Mayer Open next weekend in their final meet prior to the RMAC Championship, which will be held April 29-May 1 in Spearfish.

