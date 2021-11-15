BHSU triathlon finishes 6th at nationals

Black Hills State women's triathlon competed at NCAA Nationals over the weekend, placing sixth out of 14 Division II teams nationwide.

The Yellow Jackets qualified seven athletes to race in the Collegiate National Championships wave, and all seven had their best race of the season.

Mathilde Bernard was the first BHSU athlete to finish, coming in 12th overall with a time of 1:09:12. She chased down more than ten competitors with a blazing fast run of 19:24, the fourth fastest run in the field.

Myna Buckley was the next finisher for BHSU. She came into the race ranked 30th among DII athletes and gained 10 places, finishing 20th. Buckley had the best swim on the team, coming out of the water in 21st place in a time of 11:29. Her overall time was 1:11:19.

Abigail Croasdell also had a great race, ranking 41st entering the championships and finished in 31st place in 1:13:44 as the third Yellow Jacket athlete to score.

In her first National Championship race, freshman Sydney Gasper was the fourth scorer for BHSU in 33rd place. Her run of 19:45 was the highlight of her race, as her finishing time was 1:13:58

Hannah Hirschi was the fifth team finisher in 38th place, having a great day racing in all three disciplines, resulting in an overall time of 1:15:36.

Freshmen athletes Natalie Moose and Cassidy Teeslink rounded out the finishers for BHSU. Moose posted a time of 1:16:49 for 42nd place and Teeslink finished in 45th place with a time of 1:18:18.

In addition to the Collegiate National Championships race The Yellow Jackets also had two athletes compete in the Age Group National Championships wave.

Madelynn Potter placed eighth in her age group in a time of 1:17:23 which qualified her for a spot in the World Championships, being held in Montreal next Summer.

Kennedy Teeslink also had a solid race in the age group wave, finishing with a career-best time of 1:23:38 which was good enough for 14th place.

