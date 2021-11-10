 Skip to main content
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

BHSU volleyball adds recruit on Signing Day

Black Hills State women's volleyball has signed recruit Jadyn Armstrong on National Signing Day.

Armstrong is a four-year letter winning setter, who played as a member of the Paradise Valley High School volleyball team in Phoenix, Arizona. Throughout her time in high school Armstrong racked up over 1,000 assists, 181 aces, 454 digs and 216 kills in 184 sets played.

In 2018, Armstrong was a member of the AZ 2A State Championship team. In 2019 Armstrong helped her team to an AZ 5A State Championship Playin Appearance. In 2020 she helped her team to the Elite 8 at the AZ 5A State Championship, and in 2021 she helped her team to a State Championship Appearance and a No. 10 ranking in the state.

Armstrong was also named team captain in 2021. Armstrong also played for Victorium Volleyball Club throughout her time in high school.

Off the court Armstrong made the All-State Academic Team in 2018 and 2019. In 2019 she was named to All Region with Honorable Mention while in 2020 Armstrong made the All-Region Second Team.

Other accolades Armstrong racked up throughout high school include being named to the 2020 All-District First Team, the 2021 All-District Second Team, 2020 PrepVolleyball All American Special Mention List, 2020/21 PVHS Junior Class Athlete of the Year and Vice President of PVHS Volleyball Club.

"We are so excited to have Jadyn joining our Yellow Jacket family," said coach Kristin Carmichael. "Her skills and experience at the setter's position will raise the competition level in our gym. From the moment she got on campus she felt like a member of our team, and we can't wait to get to work with her in the fall."

