BHSU volleyball falls to Colorado Mines in straight sets

The Black Hills State women's volleyball team fell in three sets to the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers, dropping to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in the RMAC.

BHSU lost the match 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.

Peyton Bodemann and Mariah Robinson led the team in kills with five each, Karly Marx led the team in assists with 12 and Haedyn Rhoades and Kindra Cerrone led the team in digs with six each. Bodemann also recorded the lone ace for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets struggled to find a rhythm early in the first set against the Orediggers and fell behind quickly. BHSU trailed 11-5 and could not put together a comeback falling to Colorado School of Mines 25-13 in set one.

BHSU stayed competitive through the beginning of set two before falling behind by four points, 8-4. Colorado School of Mines put together another scoring run, allowing them to go up 18-7. Ultimately this deficit was too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome as they fell 25-13..

Set three started out with the Yellow Jackets and Orediggers trading points before CSM went on a five-point run to go up 8-2 over BHSU. The Yellow Jackets fought hard to get a rally put together but ultimately fell short. The Orediggers took set three 25-13.

The Yellow Jackets take on rival South Dakota Mines in Rapid City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

