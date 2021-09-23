BHSU volleyball heads south to face Chadron, Colorado Mines

Black Hills State volleyball heads south for their first road games of the season, taking on Chadron State at 6 p.m. Friday and Colorado School of Mines at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets split their first home games of the season after defeating South Dakota Mines 3-0, winning 27-25, 25-20, and 25-16 before falling to Colorado State University Pueblo 3-0, losing 25-19, 25-10 and 25-7.
Chadron State is on a two-game losing streak after falling to Adams in three sets to open their season and then falling to New Mexico Highlands in three close sets Sept. 18.
The last time the Yellow Jackets and the Eagles faced off was in a doubleheader Feb. 13, 2020, which ended with BHSU and CSC splitting the games. CSC won the first match in five sets and BHSU won the second match in five.
Colorado School of Mines is on a six-game winning streak, having lost only one match so far this season when they faced off against Southwest Minnesota State in their first preseason tournament of the season. Most recently the Orediggers defeated Westminster in four sets.
The last time the Yellow Jackets and Orediggers faced off was Oct. 4, 2019 in a game that saw the Orediggers come out on top in four sets. Last season, the Yellow Jackets and Orediggers were set to face off Feb. 20, but the game was cancelled due to COVID concerns.
YELLOW JACKETS SOCCER OPEN RMAC SCHEUDLE
Black Hills State soccer begins RMAC play this weekend, heading down to Colorado Christian on Friday and Colorado Mesa on Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets will face CCU in Lakewood, Colorado at 11 a.m. Friday and then CMU at 1 p.m. Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Cougars are entering conference play with a 1-2-2 record, having faced two top-15 teams, tying with Fort Hays and Lubbock Christian, and defeating Eastern New Mexico 1-0 on Sept. 5.
BHSU and CCU have faced each other five times before, including twice last season. The Yellow Jackets last defeated CCU on Oct. 22, 2017 with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Like BHSU, CMU hasn't played for a couple weeks, last competing on Sept. 11 in a loss to Minot State. Before that, the Mavericks won their first three matches of the season, taking down Texas Permian Basin, Western Oregon and then No. 10 Northwest Nazarene.
These two programs have met five times before, and BHSU is 0-4-1. The Yellow Jackets will be looking for their first win over CMU.
The Yellow Jackets last played Sept. 11, defeating MSU Moorhead 4-1 in a game that saw Emma Avery tie a school record with three goals in a game.