BHSU volleyball heads south to face Chadron, Colorado Mines

Black Hills State volleyball heads south for their first road games of the season, taking on Chadron State at 6 p.m. Friday and Colorado School of Mines at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets split their first home games of the season after defeating South Dakota Mines 3-0, winning 27-25, 25-20, and 25-16 before falling to Colorado State University Pueblo 3-0, losing 25-19, 25-10 and 25-7.

Chadron State is on a two-game losing streak after falling to Adams in three sets to open their season and then falling to New Mexico Highlands in three close sets Sept. 18.

The last time the Yellow Jackets and the Eagles faced off was in a doubleheader Feb. 13, 2020, which ended with BHSU and CSC splitting the games. CSC won the first match in five sets and BHSU won the second match in five.

Colorado School of Mines is on a six-game winning streak, having lost only one match so far this season when they faced off against Southwest Minnesota State in their first preseason tournament of the season. Most recently the Orediggers defeated Westminster in four sets.