BHSU volleyball names Bree Davis assistant coach

Black Hills State volleyball and head coach Kristin Carmichael have announced the hiring of Bree Davis as assistant coach.
"We are so excited that Coach Davis will be joining our Yellow Jacket family," said Carmichael. "Bree had great success as a collegiate athlete and valuable experiences as a high school coach and GA which has prepared her to be a successful coach at this level. She's professional, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and eager to get to work, specifically on setter development and recruiting. I look forward to the impact Bree will have on our program."
Davis is also looking forward to bringing her well-rounded experience within the sport to the BHSU volleyball program.
"Black Hills State Volleyball is an exciting program to be joining," said Davis. "It was evident during my interview process that this is a special place and community to be a part of. I look forward to being part of the continued success and joining the push towards being a top contender in the RMAC. Thank you to coach Kristin Carmichael and the department for choosing me to be a Yellow Jacket."
Before coming to BHSU, Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Southern Arkansas University from 2019 to 2021. During her time there, she helped the team to its first win against a ranked opponent in school history and coached the first two Second Team All-Conference players there since 2015.
Before that, she was a volunteer assistant coach at Northern Arizona University in 2019 where she assisted the staff in stat tracking, team drills and other duties.
Davis also played collegiately at Grand Canyon University on both the indoor and beach volleyball teams from 2013-14 before transferring to play at the University of Great Falls from 2014-16. While at UGF, she earned First Team All-Conference, the NAIA Champions of Character Award, and was named Frontier Conference Player of the Week four times.
Six Yellow Jackets named RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll in softball
Black Hills State softball had six named to the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll, as announced by the conference.
Seniors Darian Gottfried and Breanne Henricksen, juniors Hailey Franklin and Lizzy Johnson, and sophomores Gianna Haley and Halie Litwin all earned the conference honor.
City volleyball league registration ends Wednesday
The summer Sand Volleyball and Summer Women's Indoor Volleyball Leagues through the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department signup deadline is Wednesday.
Both are six-week leagues followed by a tournament. The Summer Sand Volleyball League matches will be held at the Founders Park Sand Volleyball Courts. The Women's Indoor Volleyball League matches will be held at South Community Gym.
The Summer Sand Volleyball Leagues include coed and women's leagues and are separated into various divisions. Team registration fee is $100 for all leagues except 2v2 doubles division, which is $50. Matches begin the week of June 14.
The Women's Indoor Volleyball Leagues include divisions based on levels of experience. Team registration fee is $135. Matches begin the week of June 14.
Teams can register online https://rapidcity.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs or visit the Swim Center at 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at 415-0226 or 394-5223 or matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org