BHSU volleyball names Bree Davis assistant coach

Black Hills State volleyball and head coach Kristin Carmichael have announced the hiring of Bree Davis as assistant coach.

"We are so excited that Coach Davis will be joining our Yellow Jacket family," said Carmichael. "Bree had great success as a collegiate athlete and valuable experiences as a high school coach and GA which has prepared her to be a successful coach at this level. She's professional, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and eager to get to work, specifically on setter development and recruiting. I look forward to the impact Bree will have on our program."

Davis is also looking forward to bringing her well-rounded experience within the sport to the BHSU volleyball program.

"Black Hills State Volleyball is an exciting program to be joining," said Davis. "It was evident during my interview process that this is a special place and community to be a part of. I look forward to being part of the continued success and joining the push towards being a top contender in the RMAC. Thank you to coach Kristin Carmichael and the department for choosing me to be a Yellow Jacket."