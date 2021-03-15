BHSU volleyball split non-conference pod

The Black Hills State volleyball team split its home non-conference pod Sunday, winning against UMary 3-1 and losing to MSU Billings 3-2.

Against Mary, the Yellow Jackets fell 25-23 in the opener, but won the next three sets 25-18, 25-10 and 25-14.

Sierra Ward led the team with 13 kills and two blocks, while Karly Marx added 30 assists. Alexis Trowbridge finished with 17 assists and 11 digs and Peyton Bodemann added three aces. Haedyn Rhoades recorded two aces of her own to go with 25 digs.

MSU-Billings prevailed, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 13-25 and 15-13.

Madison Hoopman led the Jackets with 15 kills and one block, while Marx 26 assists and Trowbridge added 21 assists.

Haedyn Rhoades had 13 digs and Bodemann had five aces.

The Yellow Jackets, 5-5, will close out the season with two pod matchups on the road Friday in Alomosa, Colo., taking on Adams State and Colorado Mesa.

