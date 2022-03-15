 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU wins NCAA Tournament region, advances to Elite Eight

Black Hills State University's Adam Moussa (10) looks for an outlet as Regis University's Will Cranston-Lown (15) and Regis University's Alex Cartwright (30) defend during the RMAC Championship game March 5 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade / Journal Staff

Black Hills State men's basketball defeated No. 4 seed Colorado Mesa 72-62 Tuesday night to win the South Central Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament and advance to the Elite Eight.

The Yellow Jackets (25-7) never trailed in the game and led by as many as 12 points on their way to the regional title.

Joel Scott made history, becoming BHSU's all-time single-season scoring leader, now sitting at 743 points this season, breaking the previous record of 733. He also recorded his 20th double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Adam Moussa finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while PJ Hayes went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, scoring 13 and Sindou Cisse totaled eight rebounds, three assists and six points.

Moussa and Scott were named to the All-Tournament team following the game, along with CMU's Trevor Baskin and Jared Small, while Scott took home tournament MVP.

The Yellow Jackets took an early lead using a Moussa jumper and Ryker Cisarik 3-pointer to hold a 5-2 advantage four minutes into the game. Later, a Donovan jumper followed by a Moussa 3 extended BHSU's lead to 18-12 midway through the first.

But a pair of Maverick 3s would cut the Yellow Jacket lead down to 22-21 as the clock ticked into the final few minutes of the half.

Both teams battled, with neither finding separation, until back-to-back layups from Moussa and Scott moved the Yellow Jackets ahead 34-29 with 1:02 to go, eventually taking a 34-31 lead into the break.

A quick 7-0 spurt out of the break gave BHSU their first 10-point lead, 41-31, in the opening minutes of the second. CMU kept things close, though, and stay within striking distance as BHSU led 51-46 with 7:39 remaining.

The Mavericks pulled back to within one, 51-50, with under six minutes to play before a pair of huge 3-pointers by Hayes gave the Yellow Jackets some breathing room as they led 60-51 with 3:13 to go.

BHSU eventually got back out to a double-digit lead on Hayes' fourth 3 of the game before a Cisse layup on their next possession gave the Yellow Jackets a 67-55 lead with under two to play.

In the final seconds, BHSU went to the charity stripe and converted 5 of 7 shots to seal the win 72-62.

The Yellow Jackets head to Evansville, Indiana for their Elite Eight game March 22. The teams that have advanced to the Elite Eight will be re-seeded at a later date before the final bracket is revealed, determining BHSU's next opponent and game time.

