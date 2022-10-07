BHSU with another shot at history against NM Highlands

Black Hills State has only started a season 6-0 three times in program history.

A win over New Mexico Highlands would secure this year's team a spot in the record books with the 1934, 1935 and 1951 Yellow Jackets squads.

BHSU (5-0, 3-0 RMAC) hopes to build off an impressive defensive performance against South Dakota Mines in last Saturday’s Black Hills Brawl, to down a New Mexico Highlands (2-2, 2-1 RMAC) team that is riding high after surviving a road test at Adams State.

Series history

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 all time against the Cowboys since their first meeting in 2012. New Mexico Highlands holds a two-game streak against BHSU and claimed a 24-10 win last season in Spearfish.

Last time out

BHSU defeated SD Mines 24-17 last weekend after it forced four second-half turnovers, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. NM Highlands moved back into the win column with a 23-21 win at Adams State.

Scouting BHSU

In the face of shifting personnel on offense, a stingy defense has anchored Black Hills State en route to its best start in 71 years.

The Yellow Jackets lead the RMAC and rank 32nd in Division II in scoring defense, allowing just 17.8 points per game. BHSU has allowed 11 touchdowns and four field goals on the season. Its unit also leads the conference in interceptions with nine for 74 yards and is fourth in sacks with 10 for 73 yards.

Additionally, three Yellow Jacket defensive backs rank in the top 10 in the conference in pass breakups. Lovenski Simons leads the RMAC with eight, Klaus Souffrant is tied for third with seven and Duente Moody is sixth with six.

Offensively, BHSU ranks fourth in the RMAC in scoring offense averaging with 28.4 points per game despite dealing with adversity at the unit's most important position.

Aidan Willard, who led the team to a 3-0 start at QB, has missed the last two games due to injury, but junior Chance Eben stepped up in his absence to lead the offense. Head coach Josh Breske said he expects Willard to return to the QB rotation this week.

The two quarterbacks have combined for the second best conference mark in passing efficiency, completing over 70% of passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions.

Running back Nolan Susel is tied for the league lead in total touchdowns with eight and rushing touchdowns with seven. He also leads the league in yards and carries with 406 yards on 91 rushing attempts.

Hasaan Williams, BHSU’s primary receiver, ranks second in the RMAC in receptions hauling in 33 catches for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

At kicker, Coleman Chapman has been automatic for the Yellow Jackets. The redshirt freshman is a league best 6 of 6 on field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards.

Scouting New Mexico Highlands

New Mexico Highlands jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Adams State after one quarter on Saturday and the Cowboys fended off a late comeback by the floundering Grizzlies to secure a 23-21 road win.

The Cowboys relied on a steady dose in the run game to secure the victory and racked up 220 yards on 58 carries. Shawntay Mills led the way for NM Highlands with 32 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Highlands leads the RMAC in rushing with 179.3 yards per game but has struggled to move the ball through the air ranking seventh in the league with 196.3 yards per game with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Three quarterbacks have played for the Cowboys this season in Ezekiel Payne, Michael Jackson and Gage Guardiola. Jackson missed action in the team’s last two games, Payne handled duties against SD Mines two weeks ago and Payne and Guardiola split duties last week.

C.J. Simms leads the team in receptions and yards with 10 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, the Cowboys lead the conference in red zone defense allowing points on 69.2% of red zone attempts.

Tavion Wells leads the team in tackles with 18 including six solo tackles and one tackle for loss. Wells also boasts one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Keys to victory

After the Black Hills Brawl on Saturday, Breske left the field disappointed in his team’s ability to close out games.

The Yellow Jackets have played well to date but allowed late touchdowns against Chadron State, Colorado Mesa and SD Mines that made those games tense in the final minutes.

Breske said he wants a complete game from his team this weekend, and if they don’t allow the Cowboys to hang around, they should make history in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon.