BHSU women avoid collapse with 65-61 win over UCCS

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball team was quieted in the fourth quarter after a hot-shooting third produced a 16-point lead on UC Colorado Springs.

The Mountain Lions climbed back on a 17-8 run to make it a one-point game with less than 30 seconds to play and had a chance to tie it or pull ahead in the waning seconds. But the Yellow Jackets drained 6-of-8 free throws to hold off their RMAC opponents and avoid disaster with a 65-61 win Sunday afternoon at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

“Give (UC Colorado Springs) credit for being able to claw their way back, but we just made one more play, two more plays,” Yellow Jackets head coach Mark Nore said. “And that just comes down to the leadership and help leading through all the stuff that happens in a game.”

BHSU (6-6, 4-2) had another strong 3-point shoot performance, knocking down 11 on 29 attempts. Morgan Engesser led the effort with 4-of-8 shooting clip from the perimeter for 12 points, while Ashlee Beacom tallied a game-high 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting and Danica Kocer added 12. The Yellow Jackets shot 37% from the floor and scored 15 points off 18 Mountain Lion turnovers.

“It took them out of rhythm a little bit, but our kids played really hard,” Nore said of his defense. “They love to scramble, fight around, fly around. It’s kind of what they like to do.”

Ellie Moore paced UCCS (3-8, 1-4) with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Sophie Abela added 11. The Mountain Lions shot 49% and picked up 32 of their points in the paint.

“We’ve got to get better at interior defense. They did a good job of getting (post players) touches, some second-chance points,” Nore said. “I thought we adjusted the second half and did a much better job.”

Black Hills State drilled five of its 3s in the opening quarter as it found itself locked in a battle, leading UC Colorado Springs 20-15 heading into the second frame, which the Mountain Lions opened with a 7-0 run but the Yellow Jackets answered with a 12-7 stretch for a 32-29 halftime advantage.

The perimeter shots came in a flurry in the third quarter as Kocer, Haylee Weathersby (seven points), Engesser, Beacom and Morgan Hammerbeck (seven points) all unleashed 3s, with Hammerbeck’s shot putting the Yellow Jackets up over double digits, 51-35, with less than five minutes to play in the period.

The Mountain Lions began their push at the end of the third with six straight points, then rode that wave to a 14-4 stretch to cut their deficit to 55-49 with just five minutes remaining in regulation. BHSU then drained back-to-back buckets before UCCS strung together nine consecutive points, five on free throws, to make it a 59-58 contest with 28.1 seconds to play.

Beacom went 1-for-2 on the other end after getting intentionally fouled, but grabbed her own rebound on the second attempt and dished a pass off to Kocer, who was then fouled and sunk both of her shots at the line to extend the Yellow Jackets lead to two possessions.

The Mountain Lions got it back to a one-possession game with a free throw, but BHSU hit their free throws in the final 15 seconds to secure the victory.

“We put them at the free-throw line, then were scared to make plays,” Nore said of the fourth quarter. “We forgot what we were doing. Fortunately they missed some free throws and we made some.”

Black Hills State enters the holiday break and will be back in action on New Year’s Eve against Regis University (7-4, 3-2) in Denver.

