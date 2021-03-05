BHSU women beat Western to advance to RMAC title game

The Black Hills State women's basketball team held off third-seeded Western Colorado67-62 Friday night in Golden, Colo., to advance to the RMAC Championship game
Black Hills State will take on top seed Colorado Mines Saturday night on the Orediggers home court, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets bested their performance Tuesday night against Westminster shooting 47.7% from the field and 47.8% from beyond the arc in the team's victory against Western Colorado. Leading the team in scoring was Racquel Wientjes with 28 points and Morgan Ham with 21 points.
In the first quarter of play it took BHSU a little while to get set as they would open the game with three turnovers in the first two minutes of play. Morgan Ham would be the first Yellow Jacket to get hot putting up all 12 of the team's first 12 points sinking three 3-pointers. As the rest of the team got going Western Colorado would hang tight with the score at the end of the first set at 20-19 in favor of the Mountaineers.
Throughout the second quarter the Yellow Jackets stayed hot shooting 40% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Both teams would shoot with precision shooting basket for basket against one another to bring the halftime score to 35-34 still in favor of the Mountaineers.
Coming out of the break BHSU kept the pace of the first half taking the lead coming out of the break on a Wientjes 3-pointer and holding that lead into the fourth quarter.
In the first seven minutes of the second half the Yellow Jackets would outscore the Mountaineers 20-10 taking a nine-point lead. Western Colorado would be able to get some of those points back before the end of the quarter setting up the score of 56-52 in favor of BHSU headed into the final 10 minutes of regulation.
The fourth quarter would open up with a 3-pointer by Danica Kocer to set the tone for the end of the game. Both defenses would lock in throughout the quarter as both teams had players in foul trouble. Western Colorado would tie the game twice in the fourth quarter at 59 and 61, but would be unable to take the lead from the Yellow Jackets as BHSU would secure the game victory and earnt heir second conference title game in four years.
The Yellow Jackets made 21-of-44 field goals and 11-of-23 3-pointers on the night. BHSU shot 73.7% (14-of-19) from the charity stripe with forcing 14 turnovers and tallying seven steals.
Megan Engesser lead the team defensively recording three steals and two rebounds while Ham pulled in five boards of her own.
Yellow Jacket men fall to Colorado Mines
Black Hills State men's basketball dropped its Rocky Mountain Athletic conference semifinal matchup with Colorado Mines, 71-64 Friday night in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets (11-7) shot 45.3 percent from the field as a team, and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Joel Scott led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds, securing his eighth-career double-double.
Adam Moussa scored 16, going a perfect 5-of-5 from deep and grabbing six boards.
Sindou Cisse tallied a block and a steal while scoring seven.
Trey Whitley added 15 points and Kevin Senghore-Peterson grabbed four rebounds.
Moussa opened the scoring with a 3-pointer to give the Yellow Jackets an early lead they held until the Orediggers went ahead 6-5 at 13:26.
From there the game went back-and-forth, seeing six lead changes and three ties until CSM went up by as many as five points (26-21) with 3:47 to go in the first. Scott sank three layups in the final minute of the half to keep BHSU within one possession, sending the team into the locker room down 33-30.
Out of the break, CSM slowly added to its lead as they moved ahead 46-35 with 14:15 left to go, but the Yellow Jackets would fight back. BHSU outscored CSM 12-7 over the next few minutes of play, capped by a Moussa trey to make it a 53-47 game midway through the second half.
Minutes later, a Scott layup and a Moussa three put the Yellow Jackets back on top, 56-55 with nine minutes to go. But the Orediggers re-took the lead on their next possession and hold it the rest of the way.