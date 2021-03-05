BHSU women beat Western to advance to RMAC title game

The Black Hills State women's basketball team held off third-seeded Western Colorado67-62 Friday night in Golden, Colo., to advance to the RMAC Championship game

Black Hills State will take on top seed Colorado Mines Saturday night on the Orediggers home court, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets bested their performance Tuesday night against Westminster shooting 47.7% from the field and 47.8% from beyond the arc in the team's victory against Western Colorado. Leading the team in scoring was Racquel Wientjes with 28 points and Morgan Ham with 21 points.

In the first quarter of play it took BHSU a little while to get set as they would open the game with three turnovers in the first two minutes of play. Morgan Ham would be the first Yellow Jacket to get hot putting up all 12 of the team's first 12 points sinking three 3-pointers. As the rest of the team got going Western Colorado would hang tight with the score at the end of the first set at 20-19 in favor of the Mountaineers.

Throughout the second quarter the Yellow Jackets stayed hot shooting 40% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Both teams would shoot with precision shooting basket for basket against one another to bring the halftime score to 35-34 still in favor of the Mountaineers.