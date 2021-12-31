BHSU women close out 2021 with win over Regis

DENVER — Black Hills State women's basketball closed out 2021 with a 62-46 victory over the Regis Rangers in Denver.

The Yellow Jackets (7-6, 5-2 RMAC) led by as much as 20 points as they took down the Rangers Friday afternoon, led by two double-digit scorers. Kammie Ragsdale recorded a season-high 15 points and Danica Kocer recording 13.

Ashlee Beacom led the team defensively with six boards and four steals while Ashley Davis also recorded four steals throughout the game.

Defense was the name of the game to open play for the Yellow Jackets, as the team went on an 11-0 run to open play, not allowing the Rangers to score until 3:34 in the first. BHSU forced 11 turnovers and recorded five steals throughout the first quarter while outscoring the Rangers 18-5.

The Yellow Jackets increased their lead to as much as 16, up 27-11, before Regis strung together points and knocked BHSU's lead back to 10. The Yellow Jackets held a 30-20 lead over the Rangers as the teams headed into the break.

The third quarter got off to a slow start by both teams after the Yellow Jackets scored five to open play behind a Hammerbeck 3-pointer and a Kocer layup. Neither team scored until just before the halfway mark. The Yellow Jackets dug in from that point, going on an 13-7 run to close out the quarter with a 17-point lead at 48-31 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Yellow Jackets and Rangers played an evenly matched game through the final quarter of play, but the Yellow Jackets early lead proved to be too much for the Rangers to overcome.

The Yellow Jackets take on No. 16 Colorado Mines at 2 p.m. Saturday in Golden, Colorado.

