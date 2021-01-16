BHSU women fall in OT to Western

The Black Hills State women's basketball team fell to 6-3 after an overtime loss to the Western Colorado University Mountaineers Saturday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets started out the game strong going up 4-0 early before Western Colorado was able to take the lead and hold on to it through much of the first half. Going into halftime the Mountaineers were up 7, 35-28.

Coming out of the half the Yellow Jackets started making their come back outscoring the Mountaineers 17-11 to cut the lead the Mountaineers lead to one at the end of the third. In the fourth quarter BHSU tied the game forcing overtime with both teams even at 60.

Overtime did not go in favor of the Yellow Jackets with the Mountaineers outscoring the Jackets 10-1.

Megan Engesser led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points with six 3-pointers. Following closely behind was Racquel Wientjes who was able to record 19 points of her own putting her 22 points away from her 1,000th career point.

As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 31.7% (20-of-63) from the field and 32.3% (10-of-31) from beyond the arc throughout the night. The team shot 61.1% from the free throw line making 11 of 18.