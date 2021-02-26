BHSU women fall to Colorado Christian

The Black Hills State women's basketball team fell to Colorado Christian University 55-51 Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play in Lakewood, Colo.
Despite a slow start, BHSU would go on a late scoring a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars came back with a vengeance in the second quarter of play outscoring the Yellow Jackets 11-2 in the first two and a half minutes to tie the game at 21-21 and 28-28 before the Jackets scored the final five points for a 33-28 halftime lead.
Scoring would be sparse through the third quarter with neither team scoring 10 points in the quarter. The Cougars would be able to steal the ball for the Yellow Jackets four times in the quarter allowing them to outscore BHSU 9-7 leaving the Yellow Jackets with a three-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.
The Yellow Jackets would hold onto their lead through much of the fourth quarter leading by as much as six points. However, with just under three minutes left to play a layup by Colorado Christian's Molly VandenBrink would tie the game at 48 all at which point Colorado Christian would steal the ball recording another layup to take the lead 50-48. With 15 seconds left to play a Racquel Wientjes layup would pull BHSU within two looking for more. Colorado Christian would close out the final seconds of regulation making two free throws to take the victory.
Wientjes had another big night recording her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Megan Engesser added 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets, 9-6 in league and overall, face MSU-Denver Saturday at 4 p.m. to close the regular season.
No. 22 SDSU women clinch Summit League title
Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and No. 22 South Dakota State beat UMKC 73-53 on Friday night to clinch the Summit League regular-season title.
Burckhard was 9 of 18 from the field, including South Dakota State's opening four baskets. Irwin made all 12 of her free throws, eight coming in the fourth quarter, as the Jackrabbits were 25 of 36 at the line. South Dakota State shot 18 free throws in the fourth compared to UMKC's 12 attempts for the game.
Mesa Byom added nine points for South Dakota State (20-2, 13-0), which has won 17 straight games. The Jackrabbits were without starting forward Tori Nelson and conference scoring leader Myah Selland due to injuries.
The Jackrabbits close their regular season against UMKC on Saturday, attempting to finish the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 11 points for UMKC (10-10, 7-7). The Roos were held to 37% shooting and 20 second-half points.
Men
Black Hills State men's basketball fell to Colorado Christian Friday night by the score of 87-82 in Lakewood, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets (9-6, 9-6 RMAC) had four players score in double figures and shot 41.0 percent from the field as a team.
Trey Whitley led the team with 22 points, going a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Joel Scott totaled 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists.
Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa each scored 15 and tallied a block. Moussa grabbed four boards and a steal while Cisse added four assists and three rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets wrap up the regular season Saturday at Metro State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Auraria Event Center.
Appel lifts S. Dakota St. past Kansas City 67-49
Luke Appel came off the bench to score 17 points to carry South Dakota State to a 67-49 win over Kansas City on Friday night.
Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 13 points.
Brandon McKissic had 17 points for the Roos (11-11, 7-6), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Josiah Allick added 12 points.