BHSU women fall to Colorado Christian

The Black Hills State women's basketball team fell to Colorado Christian University 55-51 Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play in Lakewood, Colo.

Despite a slow start, BHSU would go on a late scoring a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars came back with a vengeance in the second quarter of play outscoring the Yellow Jackets 11-2 in the first two and a half minutes to tie the game at 21-21 and 28-28 before the Jackets scored the final five points for a 33-28 halftime lead.

Scoring would be sparse through the third quarter with neither team scoring 10 points in the quarter. The Cougars would be able to steal the ball for the Yellow Jackets four times in the quarter allowing them to outscore BHSU 9-7 leaving the Yellow Jackets with a three-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation.