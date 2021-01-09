BHSU women fall to Colorado Mesa

The Black ills State University women's basketball team hung tough but fell to Colorado Mesa University 65-58 Saturday night in Grand Junction, Colo.

The game featured both teams at 6-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play going into the contest.

The Mavericks were able to control game tempo for much of the night after a strong second quarter which saw them go up eight points over the Yellow Jackets before heading into the half. Mesa would not relinquish that lead for the rest of the contest.

In the third quarter the Yellow Jackets would outscore the Mavericks 20-17 cutting the lead to five. The Mavericks would outscore the Yellow Jackets 11-9 keeping the lead and securing the win.

The Yellow Jackets had three double digit scorers on the night including Racquel Wientjes (14), Danica Kocer (10) and Morgan Ham (10). Wientjes led the team in boards with seven, with Megan Engesser close behind pulling down five.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 35.1% (20-of-57) from the field and 34.6% (9-of-26) from beyond the arc on the night. The team struggled at the free throw line with their lowest free throw percentage of 69.2% (9-of-13) at the charity stripe.