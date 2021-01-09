BHSU women fall to Colorado Mesa

The Black ills State University women's basketball team hung tough but fell to Colorado Mesa University 65-58 Saturday night in Grand Junction, Colo.
The game featured both teams at 6-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play going into the contest.
The Mavericks were able to control game tempo for much of the night after a strong second quarter which saw them go up eight points over the Yellow Jackets before heading into the half. Mesa would not relinquish that lead for the rest of the contest.
In the third quarter the Yellow Jackets would outscore the Mavericks 20-17 cutting the lead to five. The Mavericks would outscore the Yellow Jackets 11-9 keeping the lead and securing the win.
The Yellow Jackets had three double digit scorers on the night including Racquel Wientjes (14), Danica Kocer (10) and Morgan Ham (10). Wientjes led the team in boards with seven, with Megan Engesser close behind pulling down five.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 35.1% (20-of-57) from the field and 34.6% (9-of-26) from beyond the arc on the night. The team struggled at the free throw line with their lowest free throw percentage of 69.2% (9-of-13) at the charity stripe.
The Yellow Jackets return home next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Western Colorado.
USD women run past Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Three Coyotes reached double-figures as the South Dakota women's basketball team defeated Kansas City 80-53 on Saturday afternoon inside the Swinney Center.
South Dakota (8-3, 4-0 Summit) won its 22nd consecutive game in league play dating back to the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes are 7-0 when scoring 80 or more points this season.
Senior guard Chloe Lamb recorded her 10th career 20-point game with a game-high 22 points. She made 8-of-14 from the field. Seven of her 10 career 20-point games have come on the road.
Freshman guard Maddie Krull scored a career-best 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.
Senior guard Liv Korngable added 15 points, grabbed six boards and dished out a game-high four assists.
Kansas City (4-5, 1-2 Summit) was led by Ravon Nero’s 12 points off the bench, with nine coming in the final frame. She was the only Roo to reach double-figures in the two-game series. Paige Bradford and Jada Mickens each had nine today.
The Coyotes enter a bye week, returning to action on Jan. 22 at Western Illinois in Macomb.
SDSU women down Western Illinois 87-66
South Dakota State women's basketball won its sixth-consecutive game with an 87-66 victory over Western Illinois Saturday night at Frost Arena.
The Jacks, now 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Summit League action, shot 46.9 percent from the field, scored 30 points off turnovers and dished 22 assists. Defensively, the Jacks forced 25 turnovers.
Myah Selland scored a career-high 29 points, while finishing with her seventh-career double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds. Selland also dished a season-best six assists. Tylee Irwin scored 16 points and Tori Nelson scored 10 while recording five rebounds and a career-best six assists. Paiton Burckhard added 10 points and four rebounds.
South Dakota State travels to Omaha next Friday for its first road contest of league play.
Men
Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Kansas City 68-62
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A.J. Plitzuweit registered 19 points and six assists as South Dakota got past Kansas City 68-62 on Saturday night.
Stanley Umude had 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mason Archambault added 13 points. Xavier Fuller had six rebounds.
Josiah Allick had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (5-8, 1-3). Brandon McKissic added 15 points. Demarius Pitts had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. South Dakota defeated Kansas City 66-64 last Friday.
Freidel lifts South Dakota St. over Western Illinois 92-63
BROOKINGS — Noah Freidel had 25 points as South Dakota State easily beat Western Illinois 92-63 on Saturday night.
Freidel made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.
David Wingett had 15 points for South Dakota State (8-3, 4-1 Summit League). Douglas Wilson added 14 points. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Tamell Pearson had 13 points for the Leathernecks (2-9, 0-4), who have lost five straight games. Adam Anhold added 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 83-77 on Friday.