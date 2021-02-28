BHSU women finish 3rd at RMAC Indoor Championships; Chadron St. men place 4th

Black Hill State Track and Field rounded out RMAC Championships strong with the women's team finishing third, the men placing eighth and six more athletes earning All-Conference accolades.

The women's team was able to earn a third place team finish, totaling 86 points. The men finished in eighth place with a total of 30 points.

"It was a great three days for both programs," said Head Coach Seth Mischke. "It was exciting to watch the team finish strong after two good days of competition. This was the highest Indoor RMAC Championship finish for the women's program ever and the team scored the most points they ever have this year. The men stuck with it and were right in the thick of the competition battling hard. Overall, all the athletes competed well."

As a team, the Yellow Jackets had three athletes earn First Team All-Conference today, including JoJo Sherman, Hannah Hendrick and Breanne Fuller. Fuller earned First Team All-Conference in both the 60m dash and the 200m dash while Hendrick and Sherman earned First Team All-Conference in pole vault.

The team also added two more Second Team All-Conference Athletes with Mikayla Tracy earning Second Team in the women's 400 and Xiomara Robinson earing Second Team in the 3000m run.

Running Events: