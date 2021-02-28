BHSU women finish 3rd at RMAC Indoor Championships; Chadron St. men place 4th

Black Hill State Track and Field rounded out RMAC Championships strong with the women's team finishing third, the men placing eighth and six more athletes earning All-Conference accolades.
The women's team was able to earn a third place team finish, totaling 86 points. The men finished in eighth place with a total of 30 points.
"It was a great three days for both programs," said Head Coach Seth Mischke. "It was exciting to watch the team finish strong after two good days of competition. This was the highest Indoor RMAC Championship finish for the women's program ever and the team scored the most points they ever have this year. The men stuck with it and were right in the thick of the competition battling hard. Overall, all the athletes competed well."
As a team, the Yellow Jackets had three athletes earn First Team All-Conference today, including JoJo Sherman, Hannah Hendrick and Breanne Fuller. Fuller earned First Team All-Conference in both the 60m dash and the 200m dash while Hendrick and Sherman earned First Team All-Conference in pole vault.
The team also added two more Second Team All-Conference Athletes with Mikayla Tracy earning Second Team in the women's 400 and Xiomara Robinson earing Second Team in the 3000m run.
Running Events:
On the track Breanne Fuller started out the day hot in the 60m dash finals recording a time of 7.75 which not only earned her third place, but also broke the school record which she previously held that was set last season of 7.76. Following her 60m dash Fuller took the track for the 200m dash finals which she again saw great success running a time of 25.09, which was good enough to earn herself third place. Mikayla Tracy also found success on the track today as she competed in the 400m dash finals earning sixth place with a time of 59.94. Xiomara Robinson found herself in fourth place at the end of the 3000m run with a time of 10:11.00. The women's 4x400 team ran hard to close out the meet completing their race in 4:02.91 and earning fourth place. The race was run by Mikayla Tracy, Erica Dykstra, Taylor Lundquist, and Samantha Bates.
Field Events:
JoJo Sherman and Hannah Hendrick each recorded jumps of 3.71m in the pole vault in competition Sunday. These marks were good enough to earn Sherman second place and Hendrick third place.
CSC MEN PLACE 4TH AT RMAC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Chadron State College men’s track and field team scored 72.5 points while finishing fourth among the 11 teams at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Black Hills State in Spearfish over the weekend.
That’s eight more points and one place higher than the Eagles finished a year ago.
“We did all right. I am pleased,” said CSC Coach Riley Northrup. “We left some points at home because of injuries and illnesses, but everything went well here. We’re a young team that’s getting better. We’re on the right track.”
As anticipated, nearly all the Eagles’ points came in the sprints and jumps. They didn’t win an event, but earned four silver and three bronze medals.
The busiest team member was freshman Morgan Fawver, who finished second in the 60 meters in 6.80 seconds, third in the 200 in 21.96 and fifth in the long jump at 23-1 3/4. Both of his times in the sprints were career bests and his long jump matched the best so far of in his budding career.
Fawver’s 60 time is a provisional qualifier for the national championships.
Sophomore Osvaldo Cano continued to blossom. He was the runner-up in the 400 meters in 49.54 seconds, his career-best, and also led off the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team that placed third in 3:25.38. His teammates were his twin, Osiel, Harley Rhoades and Greg Logsdon.
For the second day in a row, the Eagles had three placewinners in a jump.
It was the triple jump, where Derrick Nwagwu was the runner-up by going 48 feet, 4 inches, Naishaun Jernigan was fourth at 47-11 1/2 and Joss Linse was eighth at 46-4 1/2.
Nwagwu’s and Jenigan’s marks are provisional national qualifiers. Jernigan also was the runner-up in the long jump Friday with another provisional qualifying mark of 24-5 1/2. As of late Sunday, it ranked sixth in NCAA Division II.
Emory Yoosook of Casper also placed fourth to go with Fawver’s fifth in the long jump.
Other CSC men who earned points were Alec Penfield in the high jump, and Pete Brown and Dylan Soule, who were third and fifth in the heptathlon.
The CSC women added three points to their team total Sunday, when Kaylee Wach was seventh in the pole vault and Julianne Thomsen of Custer, S.D., was eighth in the high hurdles. Thomsen also was eighth in the pentathlon while teammate Hannah Christy was seventh.
The Lady Eagles, who scored 12.5 points, had two placewinners in both the shot put and high jump on Friday. Morgan Ekwall was seventh and sophomore Becca Monahan was eighth in the shot and Miranda Gilkey and Destiny Pelton were sixth and tied for eighth, respectively, in the high jump.