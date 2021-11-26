BHSU women finish Hawaii tournament with loss to Walsh

The Black Hills State women's basketball team competed in their final non-conference game of the season as they faced off against Walsh University Friday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets fell to the Cavaliers 73-5 in at the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Leading the Yellow Jackets (2-4) offensively was Megan Engesser, who recorded 12 points and an assist throughout play. Defensively, Ashlee Beacom led the team with five boards, while Danica Kocer led the team in assists with three.

The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers stayed closely matched through the first five minutes of play in with neither team taking more than a three-point lead. From 4:53 to 2:04 in the first quarter, Walsh University used a 13-2 run to take a 12-point lead over the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets fought back in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, knocking the Cavaliers lead down to seven at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter followed a similar scheme as the first with BHSU and Walsh trading points to open the quarter. A 3-pointer by Megan Engesser, however, at 3:38 would be the last time the Yellow Jackets scored in the half. Walsh tallied six more points in the final minutes of the half to take a 41-30 lead over BHSU into the break.

The Yellow Jackets were unable to score in the third quarter until just under the five-minute mark when Kalla Bertram made a free throw. BHSU went on to score six points in the quarter, with Walsh taking a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter at 57-36.

The Yellow Jackets were unable to overcome the 21-point deficit they took into the fourth quarter, although they stayed competitive in the final quarter of play. BHSU recorded 15 points in the fourth quarter while Walsh recorded 16.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 28.8% (17-of-59) from the field and 33.3% (10-of-30) from beyond the arc. They went 7-for-10 at the free-throw line.

The Yellow Jackets are set to open RMAC play at home against Western Colorado at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0