BHSU women get road upset of No. 2 Westminster

After trading baskets with the Griffins in the first two minutes of game play the Yellow Jackets' defense would heat up forcing six turnovers in the first quarter of play while going on a 14-2 run to close out the quarter. This run would prove to be a big factor in the Yellow Jacket victory as the Griffins would not lead at any point throughout the night.

Throughout the second quarter of play five Yellow Jackets would put points on the board increasing their halftime lead by five. The Griffins would work around the Yellow Jackets hot defense and get 16 points on the board to set up a 40-23 Yellow Jacket lead at the half.

Coming out of the break BHSU and Westminster would trade baskets throughout the quarter with both teams shooting over 42% from the field. The Griffins would get two points back in the quarter which would come in the final minute of play cutting the Yellow Jackets lead to 15 at 55-40.

The Griffins opened up fourth quarter scoring with a 17-9 scoring run which helped them make up ground on the Yellow Jackets' lead. With just over two minutes to play the Griffins would pull within five on a Hunter Krebs jumper in the paint. A free throw and another field goal by Krebs would put the Griffins within two with 10 seconds to play. Wientjes would seal the win after sinking 3-of-4 free throws in the final seconds to preserve the win.