BHSU women get road upset of No. 2 Westminster

The Black Hills State women's basketball team got the first upset on paper in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament as the No. 7 Yellow Jackets knocked off No. 2 Westminster College 71-66 Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.
It couldn't have been a better start for BHSU, as the Jackets ran out to a 17-point halftime lead and led by as much as 19 early in the second half before the Griffins came roaring back and cut the lead to two points late before senior Racquel Wientjes hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final seconds to preserve the win.
"It was the best first half that we played all year, collectively offensively and defensively," veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "It's a great time to do it. That feels good and I am happy for the team."
The Yellow Jackets did their best shooting of the season when they needed it most against the Westminster Griffins Tuesday night to open RMAC tournament play. BHSU shot 45.8% from the field in the contest led by senior guard Wientjes and sophomore guard Megan Engesser who each recorded double digit scoring nights.
The Yellow Jackets fast start began on the defensive end.
"The gals had a lot of energy, and it carried over on the offensive end," Nore said. "We shot the ball well and we got rhythm shots with great looks and making the extra pass. When you shoot 8-of-16 (3-pointers) in the first half and defend like we did, we're a tough team to manage."
After trading baskets with the Griffins in the first two minutes of game play the Yellow Jackets' defense would heat up forcing six turnovers in the first quarter of play while going on a 14-2 run to close out the quarter. This run would prove to be a big factor in the Yellow Jacket victory as the Griffins would not lead at any point throughout the night.
Throughout the second quarter of play five Yellow Jackets would put points on the board increasing their halftime lead by five. The Griffins would work around the Yellow Jackets hot defense and get 16 points on the board to set up a 40-23 Yellow Jacket lead at the half.
Coming out of the break BHSU and Westminster would trade baskets throughout the quarter with both teams shooting over 42% from the field. The Griffins would get two points back in the quarter which would come in the final minute of play cutting the Yellow Jackets lead to 15 at 55-40.
The Griffins opened up fourth quarter scoring with a 17-9 scoring run which helped them make up ground on the Yellow Jackets' lead. With just over two minutes to play the Griffins would pull within five on a Hunter Krebs jumper in the paint. A free throw and another field goal by Krebs would put the Griffins within two with 10 seconds to play. Wientjes would seal the win after sinking 3-of-4 free throws in the final seconds to preserve the win.
"They are a real good team," Nore said of the Griffins. "Every opportunity they had, every open look, they knocked it down late. You know they are going to make a run, but I thought it was fun to be in a game that you had to make plays.
"They went to the free-throw line 20 times (19-of-20) and our first free throws were at the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter, which is crazy," Nore said. "But Racquel had a couple of big free throws, big shots, Morgan Ham had a huge 3 for us. (Alyssia) Martinez had some big shots and so did (Ashlee) Beacom. It was just a good team win. Everybody out there played a big role and our bench was great. It was just a real fun game to be a part of."
Wientjes scored 22 points to lead the Yellow Jackets in scoring while recording four steals and three assists. Engesser racked up 13 points and five rebounds while Ham and Martinez each scored eight points in the contest as well.
The Yellow Jackets, 13-8, will head to Golden, Colo., to take on Western Colorado on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the RMAC semifinals.
In the other quarterfinal games, top-seed Colorado Mines downed Regis 67-56, No. 4 Mesa held off MSU Denver 59-53 and No. 3 Western Colorado held off No. 6 South Dakota Mines 77-69.