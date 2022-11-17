BHSU women halt late push by Minot State

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women led by as many as 17 points on Thursday, but Minot State stormed back in the fourth quarter and cut their deficit to seven with less than four minutes to play.

The Beavers strung together an 11-2 run in the first six and a half minutes of the fourth quarter and held the Yellow Jackets without a field goal in the final frame. Kennedy Harris cut Minot State’s deficit to 57-50 with 3:30 to play.

BHSU stepped up defensively when it needed to, however, and held off its opponent for the remainder of the contest en route to a 61-50 victory at the Donald E. Young Center.

“They made it tough, honestly, and I thought on our side we just got on our heels,” Yellow Jackets head coach Mark Nore said. “We’re going to have to work through some of those late-game situations in practice, but it's great experience for us.”

Black Hills State (3-1) finished the contest 43.5% from the field on 20 of 46 shooting and connected on 52.4% from 3-point range on 11 of 21 attempts.

Megan Engesser led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting. All of her baskets came from beyond the 3-point line.

“My teammates were just really finding me out on the wing,” the senior said. “I like to stand out there and they found me. Once the defense gets out, then it opens up for everyone else, so I was really thankful for that.”

Nore said he was thankful for Engesser’s hot shooting early in the game when his team’s lead started to wane in the second half.

“She's an elite shooter, and she's one of the best, if not the best, shooters in the league,” he said. “It was huge tonight, especially when we're having a hard time being consistent putting some points up.”

Minot State (2-1) struggled to shoot the ball Thursday and finished 31.6% from the field on 18 of 57 shooting and 4 of 18 from 3. Jaime Skeggs led the Beavers with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers. Emma Mogen and Kate Head added nine points each.

The Beavers outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 37-35 and pulled down 15 offensive boards.

Black Hills State forced 14 turnovers in the contest and scored 10 points of those turnovers. Niki Van Wyk finished the game with three steals and led the charge defensively in the final minutes.

“Niki came up with a couple of great stops against their best player, but Minot is a tough team,” Engesser said. “They kept crashing the boards and never let up, so kudos to them.”

Black Hills State got off to a strong start in the opening quarter off the hand of Engesser. The Colorado Springs native connected on 4 of 5 shots from 3 to tally 12 points in the period.

The Yellow Jackets connected on 5 of 6 3-pointers as a team in the quarter (83.3%) and took a 23-13 advantage into the first break.

The game’s physicality increased in the second period and BHSU took advantage, pushing its lead to 17 with 3:16 left in the half. Engesser added another 3 in the frame and entered halftime with 15 points.

Black Hills State went into the locker room at the midway point with a 41-29 lead.

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets held strong and extended their lead to 55-39 entering the final 10 minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, the Beavers clamped down defensively and held the Yellow Jackets without a field goal. BHSU went 0 for 5 from the field and 0 for 3 from 3-point range to close the contest, but it did connect on 6 of 10 free-throw attempts to seal the victory.

“I think it was just a matter of mindset,” Nore said. “I think that we started second guessing some things, they started hitting shots, we started putting them at the free throw line and next thing you know, we're playing not to lose.”

BHSU stepped up on the defensive end down the stretch and blanked Minot State in the final 3:30 to secure the 11-point home victory.

“I want to see us put a complete game together,” Nore said. “You know, putting four quarters together and continuing with our intensity defensively as we grow and gain trust offensively.”

The Yellow Jackets return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Montana State Billings.