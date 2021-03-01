BHSU women looking to begin “new season”

The Black Hills State women’s team, sitting in the top three or four in the conference for much of the season, saw their chance of hosting a home tournament game go by the wayside as they dropped their final three contests to South Dakota Mines at home (61-60) and on the road last weekend against Colorado Christian and MSU-Denver last weekend.
The Jackets dropped to seventh in the RPI seedings and will be at Westminster College in Salt Lake City Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.
Veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore, who has taken several teams high into the tournament in the past few years, said they have to just get back to the drawing board and take it one-game-at-a-time.
“We have a team that can beat anyone, we just have to put it together,” he said.
The Jackets go into the tournament at 12-8 in league play and overall and had won six of seven before that recent skid.
Nore said it all starts on the defensive end for his team.
“We had been OK, but I think part of it is our energy level hasn’t been there,” he said. “Our shots haven’t been falling because we kind of have been pressing because the gals feel like a heavy weight has been on their shoulders. We just have to allow it to flow more. But it starts on an energy level on the defensive end, and that kind of keys our team. We just have to get back to that.”
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets have shot just 37 percent from the field this season and 37 percent in the last three games. BHSU, hitting .334 from beyond the 3-point line this season, has hit just 29 percent from the arc in the last three games. BHSU is scoring 64.5 points a game, giving up 61.3.
“We haven’t hit shots in a while, so we’re due,” Nore said.
Senior Racquel Wientjes continues to lead the team in scoring and rebounding at 19.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a game. Megan Engesser is scoring 11.4 points a game and Morgan Ham is third on the team at 8.6 per game.
Black Hills State beat Westminster, the second seed at 11-4 and overall, 71-68 early in the season in Spearfish by outscoring the Griffins 22-12 in the fourth quarter. Westminster has won four of its last five games and is led by Sarah McGinley at 14.7 points a game, Hunter Krebs at 13.7, Mariah Martin at 12.5 and former Jacket Lyndzi Rich at 10.1 points a game.
The winner faces the South Dakota Mines-Western Colorado winner Friday in the semifinals at the highest seed.