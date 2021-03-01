BHSU women looking to begin “new season”

The Black Hills State women’s team, sitting in the top three or four in the conference for much of the season, saw their chance of hosting a home tournament game go by the wayside as they dropped their final three contests to South Dakota Mines at home (61-60) and on the road last weekend against Colorado Christian and MSU-Denver last weekend.

The Jackets dropped to seventh in the RPI seedings and will be at Westminster College in Salt Lake City Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.

Veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore, who has taken several teams high into the tournament in the past few years, said they have to just get back to the drawing board and take it one-game-at-a-time.

“We have a team that can beat anyone, we just have to put it together,” he said.

The Jackets go into the tournament at 12-8 in league play and overall and had won six of seven before that recent skid.

Nore said it all starts on the defensive end for his team.