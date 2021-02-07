BHSU women pull past CSU Pueblo

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team bounced back from a tough Friday night loss and defeated CSU Pueblo Saturday night 64-54 in Pueblo, Colorado.

The Jackets were again led by senior Racquel Wientjes, the only double-digit scorer on the night, who recorded 23 points. Wientjes also led the team in rebounds and steals recording seven rebounds and three steals while also tallying two assists. Danica Kocer and Ashlee Beacom each recorded two steals of their own on defense.

The Yellow Jackets and ThunderWolves traded baskets early, keeping the game close until the YBHSU would go on a scoring run, going up by six with under two minutes to play in the quarter. leading 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.

To open the second quarter of play sophomore Megan Engesser sank a 3-pointer to put the Jackets up by five before the ThunderWolves would score five of their own to tie the game at 19 early in the quarter. A 3-pointer by Wientjes at the end of the quarter would put the Jackets up by four (32-28) heading into the break.