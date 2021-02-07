BHSU women pull past CSU Pueblo

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team bounced back from a tough Friday night loss and defeated CSU Pueblo Saturday night 64-54 in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Jackets were again led by senior Racquel Wientjes, the only double-digit scorer on the night, who recorded 23 points. Wientjes also led the team in rebounds and steals recording seven rebounds and three steals while also tallying two assists. Danica Kocer and Ashlee Beacom each recorded two steals of their own on defense.
The Yellow Jackets and ThunderWolves traded baskets early, keeping the game close until the YBHSU would go on a scoring run, going up by six with under two minutes to play in the quarter. leading 16-14 at the end of the first quarter.
To open the second quarter of play sophomore Megan Engesser sank a 3-pointer to put the Jackets up by five before the ThunderWolves would score five of their own to tie the game at 19 early in the quarter. A 3-pointer by Wientjes at the end of the quarter would put the Jackets up by four (32-28) heading into the break.
The Yellow Jackets had the momentum in their favor starting out the third quarter and would lead the Pueblo by as much as five points in the early minutes of play. However, an 11-2 scoring run by the ThunderWolves would put the Jackets down by three with just over 4 minutes left in the quarter. The Thuderwolves and Jackets would again trade baskets until a hand full of free throws to close out the quarter would put the Jackets up by three heading into the final 10 minutes of regulation 49-46.
To open the fourth quarter the ThunderWolves would come out aggressively and tie the game at 50 and again at 52 before the Yellow Jackets would hit their stride going on a 12-2 scoring run to close out the game.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 35.7% (20-of-56) from the field and 29.2% (7-of-24) from beyond the arc while shooting 68.0% (17-of-25) at the charity stripe. The team pulled in 37 boards while sneaking nine steals and nine assists on the night.
The Jackets will take the court again on Friday at home against the UCCS Cougars at 5:30 p.m.
SDSU women rally to edge Coyoteas
No. 23-ranked South Dakota State women's basketball used a big fourth quarter run to secure an 80-75 comeback victory over South Dakota Saturday evening at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits, now 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the Summit League, shot 49.1 percent from the field, went 21-of-22 at the free throw line and made seven 3-pointers.
The Coyotes fell to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
Myah Selland led the way for the Jacks with 26 points while Paiton Burckhard scored 22 points, including a 4-of-5 performance from 3-point range. Burckhard also recorded five rebounds. Tylee Irwin finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists as Tori Nelson scored nine of her 11 points in the second half and pulled down three boards.
Men's Basketball
S. Dakota St. beats South Dakota 89-78
BROOKINGS — Douglas Wilson and Matt Dentlinger scored 21 points apiece as South Dakota State topped South Dakota 89-78 on Saturday night.
Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (11-4, 7-2 Summit League). Noah Freidel added 10 points.
Stanley Umude had 34 points for the Coyotes (11-7, 10-3), whose 10-game win streak ended with the loss. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points. Xavier Fuller had eight rebounds.
The Jackrabbits registered their first win in three tries against the Coyotes this season. In the most recent matchup, South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday.
Volleyball
Yellow Jackets get sweep in Colorado
The Black Hills State University volleyball team earned a pair of wins against Fort Lewis and Westminster Saturday in Durango, Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets downed Fort Lewis 14-25, 25-12, 25-21 and 25-15 and Westminster in ﬁve sets, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 and 15-7.
Against Westminster, leading the way for the Yellow Jackets were juniors Sierra Ward and Madison Hoopman who each recorded double digit kills with 14 and 15, respectively. Four Jackets were able to record aces in the match-up with Kindra Cerrone recording three, Katherine Welniak and Peyton Bodemann each recording two, and Haedyn Rhoades sinking one ace on the night.
Against Fort Lewis, Ward and Hoopman led the team in kills with 14 and nine, respectively. Rhoades led the team in aces with three followed by Bodemann with two and Kindra Cerrone with one. The Yellow Jackets return home next Saturday against Chadron State (11 a.m.) and University of Mary (5 p.m.)
Women's Soccer
Yellow Jackets fall to Mary 6-1
Black Hills State women’s soccer dropped its match against the University of Mary 6-1 Saturday night in Minot, N.D.
Samantha Turpen scored her ﬁrst goal of the season as the Yellow Jackets totaled ﬁve shots on goal, falling to 0-2 on the season.
Turpen and Halle Wibbels each tallied two shots on goal to lead the team. Brianna Tudor also put up a shot on goal while Lexi Crow and Alexa Buckley each added a shot.
On defense, goalkeeper Morgan Wood grabbed four saves on the night.
The Yellow Jackets will see action again on March 5 when they head to Lakewood, Colo. to take on Colorado Christian at 3 p.m.