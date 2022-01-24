BHSU women stay undefeated at home with win over Colorado Mesa

Black Hills State University women's basketball defeated Colorado Mesa 68-62 Monday afternoon in the Donald E Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets (10-7, 8-3 RMAC) stay perfect at home and move to fifth in the RMAC after taking down the Mavericks (12-4, 7-4 RMAC).

Danica Kocer helped pace the Yellow Jackets offense as she scored a career-high 20 points on the night. Ashley Davis was dominate on offense again, sinking four field goals and making all seven of her free throw attempts for 17 points. Megan Engesser led the team on defense recording six boards and a steal.

The first quarter of play was all about 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets as the team sank two shots from downtown and completed a handful of 3-point plays. The hot shooting helped the Yellow Jackets take an 18-17 lead into the second quarter.

The Mavericks took their largest lead of the game in the second quarter, taking a three-point lead over the Yellow Jackets with 8:50 to play. The Yellow Jacket defense, however, heated up and held the Mavericks to just 11 points in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jacket offense racked up 21 points, taking their largest lead of the game with 1:27 left to play in the half. Into the break BHSU led the Mavericks 39-28.

The Mavericks came out of the break dominate on defense, holding BHSU to just eight points. The Yellow Jackets battled through the quarter and held on to a slight lead coming out of the quarter behind a pair of free throws by Danica Kocer, going into the final 10 minutes of play up 47-45.

The Yellow Jackets and Mavericks stayed competitive throughout the fourth quarter, with BHSU holding a slight lead over CMU for much of the quarter. With 1:30 left to play, the Mavericks tied it up at 60-60 on a 3-point play of their own. The Yellow Jackets finished out the quarter perfect from the charity stripe, making 8 of 8 attempts to seal the 68-62 victory and stay undefeated at the Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets shot 33.3% from the floor, making 17 of 51 attempts and made 6 of 22 from 3-point range for a 27.3 shooting percentage.

At the charity stripe, BHSU made 28 of 33 attempts for their best free throw percentage of the year, 84.8%.

The Yellow Jackets have two more matchups this week as they head to Colorado to take on Colorado Christian University Friday night and Metro State Saturday.

