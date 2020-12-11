BHSU women stop Colorado Mesa

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team pulled away in the second half to stop Colorado Mesa 60-50 Friday night in its home opener at the Young Center in Spearfish.
After at close first half that saw the Mavericks up 29-25 over the Yellow Jackets, the defense kicked it up a notch coming out of the break allowing the Mavericks to score only 13 points in the third quarter while scoring 18 themselves and taking the lead 43-42. In the fourth quarter the defense was relentless allowing the Mavericks to score only 8 points compared to the Yellow Jackets 17, while grabbing 11 defensive rebounds compared to the Mavericks 7.
On the night, the Yellow Jackets hit 18-of-60 (30.0 percent) including nine 3-pointers shooting 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe, the team shot 83.3 percent hitting 15 of 18 free throws. The Yellow Jackets recorded 8 steals on the night which helped them control the game for most of the second half.
The Yellow Jackets were led by senior Racquel Wientjes, who recorded 28 points, shooting 7-16 with 3 3-pointers and hitting 11 of 12 free throws. Megan Engesser was also a double digit scorer recording 10 of her own points and shooting an impressive 66.7 percent with 2 three pointers of her own.
The Yellow Jackets take on Westminster Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Young Center. No fans are permitted at home games throughout the month of December.
BHSU men Fall to No. 22 Mavericks, 75-70
Black Hills State men's basketball fell to No. 22 Colorado Mesa in a tough battle at the Young Center Friday night.
Trey Whitley led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 25 points, going 10-of-16 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Joel Scott scored 23 at a 9-of-15 clip, along with four rebounds and four assists.
Snjolfur Steffansson and Ryder Kirsch each came down with four boards, and Sava Dukic scored nine and Adam Moussa seven.
The Yellow Jackets got out to an early lead and held it through the first half, leading by as much as 10 with under five to play in the period. BHSU took advantage of turnovers, turning nine turnovers into 14 points.
Dukic was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in the first half sinking two within the final two minutes of the period to send BHSU into the break with momentum, leading 36-30.
The Mavericks kept up out of the half, taking advantage of some point off turnover themselves, totaling 13 points in the second half.
BHSU held them off until a free throw and a trey gave CMU its first lead of the game with just under five to play.
The Yellow Jackets would surge back to tie the game at 66 all, but couldn't overtake the Mavericks.
The Yellow Jackets take on Westminster Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Young Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!