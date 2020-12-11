BHSU women stop Colorado Mesa

BHSU men Fall to No. 22 Mavericks, 75-70

Black Hills State men's basketball fell to No. 22 Colorado Mesa in a tough battle at the Young Center Friday night.

Trey Whitley led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 25 points, going 10-of-16 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Joel Scott scored 23 at a 9-of-15 clip, along with four rebounds and four assists.

Snjolfur Steffansson and Ryder Kirsch each came down with four boards, and Sava Dukic scored nine and Adam Moussa seven.

The Yellow Jackets got out to an early lead and held it through the first half, leading by as much as 10 with under five to play in the period. BHSU took advantage of turnovers, turning nine turnovers into 14 points.

Dukic was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in the first half sinking two within the final two minutes of the period to send BHSU into the break with momentum, leading 36-30.

The Mavericks kept up out of the half, taking advantage of some point off turnover themselves, totaling 13 points in the second half.

BHSU held them off until a free throw and a trey gave CMU its first lead of the game with just under five to play.