BHSU women stop Pueblo in OT

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team continues to roll and stopped Colorado State Pueblo 73-71 Monday night at the Young Center in spearfish.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets moved to 6-1 in rocky Mountain Athletic conference play and 6-1 overall. Pueblo fell to 4-2 and 5-2.

Colorado State Pueblo led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Jackets, led by Morgan Ham's 10 points, took a 39-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

However, a lull in scoring for the Yellow Jackets in the second half led to an exciting overtime finish. After only scoring 23 points throughout the duration of the second half the Yellow Jackets found themselves tied with the Orediggers 62-62 at the end of regulation on a pair of free throws by Ham.

In overtime, a steal by Megan Engesser got the Jackets started and Ashlee Beacom scored six points and Niki Van Wyk four points as BHSU used an 11-9 edge to win the game.

"This team has a ton of fight," BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "It was them tonight really. The team really persevered and found a way to beat a really good team."