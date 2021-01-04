BHSU women stop Pueblo in OT

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team continues to roll and stopped Colorado State Pueblo 73-71 Monday night at the Young Center in spearfish.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets moved to 6-1 in rocky Mountain Athletic conference play and 6-1 overall. Pueblo fell to 4-2 and 5-2.
Colorado State Pueblo led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Jackets, led by Morgan Ham's 10 points, took a 39-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
However, a lull in scoring for the Yellow Jackets in the second half led to an exciting overtime finish. After only scoring 23 points throughout the duration of the second half the Yellow Jackets found themselves tied with the Orediggers 62-62 at the end of regulation on a pair of free throws by Ham.
In overtime, a steal by Megan Engesser got the Jackets started and Ashlee Beacom scored six points and Niki Van Wyk four points as BHSU used an 11-9 edge to win the game.
"This team has a ton of fight," BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "It was them tonight really. The team really persevered and found a way to beat a really good team."
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 21-of-49 (42.9%) from the field and 8-of-20 (40%) from beyond the arc. BHSU was also strong at the free throw line shooting 23-of-26 (88.5%).
Ham led the way with 20 points, wiich put her over the 1,000-point mark in her career. Engesser finished with 15 points and Racquel Wientjes added 13 total points.
The Yellow Jackets return to action Saturday at Colorado Mesa on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colo.
Western holds off Mines women
The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team gave unbeaten Western Colorado a battle before falling 79-72, during a non-conference matchup in Gunnison, Colorado.
The Mountaineers improved to 5-0 on the season and the ‘Rockers dropped to 2-5 on the season.
The ‘Rockers grabbed a slight one-point edge after the first quarter, 19-18, but the home team grabbed a three-point advantage at the half, 39-36. Western Colorado gained some distance in the third period, outscoring the Hardrockers, 25-16, and went into the final frame up, 64-52. South Dakota Mines did outscore WCU, 20-15, but couldn’t close the gap down the stretch.
Western’s lead grew to as much as 18 points in the third, but the Hardrockers didn't go away and battled back as it cut the lead down to six points with 3:10 remaining in the fourth.
South Dakota Mines was hot from deep as the Hardrockers went 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range while shooting 46.7 percent from field overall. As a team, the Mountaineers shot 55.4 percent from the field - including a scorching 8-for-11 from 3-point range.
Makenna Bodette led South Dakota Mines with 20 points off the bench to go along with five blocked shots. Ryan Weiss had 17 points (going 5-for-8 from 3-point range) while adding six rebounds. Michaela Shaklee tacked on eight markers, two steals, two assists and one rebound.
The ‘Rockers will be right back in Gunnison on Tuesday for a 2 p.m. rematch — this time as a conference bout.
Unbeaten Colorado Mines men stop BHSU
Colorado School of Mines, ranked No. 4 in the country, remained unbeaten on the season, but barely, edging Black Hills State University 85-83 in overtime Monda7y night at the Young Center.
The Orediggers looked every biot the part of one of the nation's best teas, leading 46-31 at halftime before the Yellow Jackets made a big run, sending the game into overtime at 74-74 on a 3-pointer by Adam Mousa with 41 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Jackets had a chance for th win but missed shots by Moussa and Sindou Cisse in the final five seconds of regulation.
Brendan Sullivan hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime scoring for Mines. BHSU tied it up at 80-80 on a 3-pointer by Moussa and a free throw by Kevin Senghore-Peterson with 1:39 to play.
Sullivan hit another 3-pointer to put the Orediggers back in front, but BHSU tied the game again on a free throw by Cisse and a layup by Joel Scott.
The final difference came when Kobi Betts hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining. Cisse missed a jumper with one second remaining to enable the Orediggers to hold on for the win.
Black Hills State hit 52.5 % from the field (31-of-59) and 6-of-16 3-pointers. The Jackets, however, were just 15-of-28 from the free-throw line in the loss.
BHSU had five players score in double figures, led by Scott's 16 points and eight rebounds. Senghore-Peterson and Cisse both scored 14 points, with Moussa adding 13 and Tommy Donovan with 10 points.
Ben Boone led Pueblo, 7-0, 8-0, with 22 points and Sullivan added 21 points. The Orediggers hit 57.1 % from the field (32-of-56) and hit 8-of-17 3-pointers and 13-of-18 from the free-throw line.
BHSU, 2-2 in league play and 2-2 overall, is at Colorado Mesa Saturday.