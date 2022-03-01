 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU women surrender fourth-quarter lead in RMAC quarterfinal exit

  • 0
South Dakota Mines, Black Hills State women face off

Black Hills State forward Morgan Hammerbeck (14) goes around South Dakota Mines' Makenna Bodette during the Yellow Jackets' Feb. 19 game against the Hardrockers at the King Center.

 Jeff Easton / Journal Correspondent

The Black Hills State women's basketball team was outscored 11-4 in the final five and a half minutes to fall 59-52 to CSU Pueblo in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The No. 5 Yellow Jackets (18-10) led 48-45, an advantage they had held since midway through the first quarter, with 6:30 to play in the fourth quarter before missing eight of their final nine field goals and three of their final four free throws as the No. 4 ThunderWolves (21-7) pulled ahead and pulled away.

Danica Kocer scored 17 points on 8 of 17 shooting in 37 minutes for BHSU, while Raven Cournoyer tallied a career-high 17 points off the bench and Megan Engesser chipped in nine points. The Yellow Jackets shot 34% and went 5-for-23 from 3-point range.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News