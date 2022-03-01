BHSU women surrender fourth-quarter lead in RMAC quarterfinal exit

The Black Hills State women's basketball team was outscored 11-4 in the final five and a half minutes to fall 59-52 to CSU Pueblo in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The No. 5 Yellow Jackets (18-10) led 48-45, an advantage they had held since midway through the first quarter, with 6:30 to play in the fourth quarter before missing eight of their final nine field goals and three of their final four free throws as the No. 4 ThunderWolves (21-7) pulled ahead and pulled away.

Danica Kocer scored 17 points on 8 of 17 shooting in 37 minutes for BHSU, while Raven Cournoyer tallied a career-high 17 points off the bench and Megan Engesser chipped in nine points. The Yellow Jackets shot 34% and went 5-for-23 from 3-point range.

