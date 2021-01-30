BHSU women thump Colorado Christian

The Black Hills State University women's basketball team ran past Colorado Christian 74-46 Saturday afternoon at the Young Center in Spearfish.

With the win, the Jackets moved to 9-4 in Rocky Mountain Athletic conference play and 9-4 overall. Colorado Christian fell to 2-9, 2-9.

The Yellow Jackets broke up a close first quarter with an 11-1 scoring run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Racquel Wientjes, Megan Engesser and Niki Van Wyk to take a 23-9 lead into the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets offense cooled in the second half, scoring nine points as a team, but the defense kept the team ahead, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Cougars to only nine points of their own before halftime.

After going into the break leading 32-18, the Yellow Jackets came out of the locker room and rattled off a 19-2 scoring run, highlighted by a pair of Engesser 3s and a three by Van Wyk, to put them ahead 51-20 midway through the third quarter.

BHSU would play add-on in the fourth, going up by as much as 33 before rolling to the win.

Wientjes led the scoring attack with 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. Engesser finished with 13 points and Van Wyk added 11 points.