BHSU women win RMAC title because of COVID protocol

The Black Hills State women's basketball team was crowned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament champions after the Yellow Jackets scheduled title game with Colorado School of Mines Saturday night in Golden, Colo., was deemed a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
As a result, the Yellow Jackets have been named 2021 RMAC Tournament champions for the first time in program history, while earning a bid to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Tournament for the third time and first since the 2017-18 season.
Veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said they were informed about the no contest just a few minutes after arriving at Lockridge Arena, the home for Colorado Mines.
Colorado Mines, the top seed and 17-3 on the season, had defeated Colorado Mesa 50-47 Friday night in the other semifinal final game. All of the players were tested again Saturday.
Earlier in the season, BHSU had edged Colorado Mines 73-71 in overtime in Spearfish. Nore said he was anxious to play the title game against the No. 1 seed Orediggers, considering how well the Yellow Jackets were performing in the first two games of the tournament.
"We're playing really well," he said. "I was kind of excited to see how we were going to play because this team is locked in. It was disappointing that we didn't play, but I am really happy for those guys, for the team. They have been through a lot, so it is exciting for them to get an opportunity for this. It was not like anything anybody could picture, but I am super happy for them."
BHSU, 14-8, opened the tournament as the No. 7 seed and defeated No. 2 Westminster in Salt Lake City, 71-66 Tuesday night, before stopping No. 3 Western Colorado in Friday night's semifinal game in Golden, 67-62.
The Jackets had lost three straight games going into the tournament, but Nore felt that his team could still beat anybody in the conference if they played up to their ability, and they did just that to move into the championship game.
"I just feel like the upperclassmen led the charge, I felt like they were focused," he said. "The team was kind of following their lead and kind of playing on a mission. This team has proven all year that they were capable of beating and playing with anybody. When they are locked in, it has been fun to be a part of."
The RMAC named the All-Tournament team Saturday night with three players from BHSU — seniors Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham and junior Megan Engesser.
Wientjes, an All-RMAC first team performer during the regular season, had 50 points, four steals, and five rebounds and was shooting 68.75% throughout the tournament. Ham was also named to the All-Tournament team after scoring 29 points, along with seven rebounds, shooting 46.88% throughout the tournament. Engesser was the final Yellow Jacket named to the squad after totaling 18 points, three steals, seven rebounds, and shooting 45.83% throughout tournament play.
Also named to the All-Tournament team were Courtney Stanton, Sammy Van Sickle and Kylyn Rigsby, all of Colorado Mesa, and Samantha Coleman, of Western Colorado.
In the two tournament games, BHSU shot 47% from the field (48-of-103), and hit a sizzling 52% from beyond the 3-point arc (24-of-46). Defensively, the Yellow Jackets held their opponents to 41% shooting (39-of-94) and only 21% 3-point shooting (8-of-37).
"Against Western, any time they made a run, I thought we countered well and never let them get back into it," Nore said. "That is the sign of a team that is hungry and a team that is on a mission."
Black Hills State will find out Sunday who it faces in the first round of the regional quarterfinals. The No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 7 p.m. MT.
The 2021 DII women's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals in Grand Junction, Colo., on Friday and continue with the semifinals on Saturday, with the regional championships on Monday, March 15.
Mesa wins men's title with OT win over Colorado Mines
The 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game came down to the final shot in overtime as No.1 Colorado Mesa University repeated as conference tournament champions with a 75-74 win over No. 2 Colorado School of Mines.
CMU improved to 6-0 in overtime wins on the season and accomplished a first in program history of winning both the regular season and tournament titles in the same year.
Tournament MVP Ethan Menzies led the Mavericks with 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Maverick offense tied the ballgame up in the final 30 seconds thanks to a Jared Small 3-pointer and a missed shot by CSM at the buzzer in OT.
Also named to the All-Tournament team were Georgie Dancer and Jared Small, all from Colorado Mesa; Brendan Sullivan and Kobi Betts, both from Colorado School of Mines; Destan Williams from Adams State and Joel Scott from Black Hills State.