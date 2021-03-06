BHSU women win RMAC title because of COVID protocol

The Black Hills State women's basketball team was crowned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament champions after the Yellow Jackets scheduled title game with Colorado School of Mines Saturday night in Golden, Colo., was deemed a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, the Yellow Jackets have been named 2021 RMAC Tournament champions for the first time in program history, while earning a bid to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Tournament for the third time and first since the 2017-18 season.

Veteran BHSU head coach Mark Nore said they were informed about the no contest just a few minutes after arriving at Lockridge Arena, the home for Colorado Mines.

Colorado Mines, the top seed and 17-3 on the season, had defeated Colorado Mesa 50-47 Friday night in the other semifinal final game. All of the players were tested again Saturday.

Earlier in the season, BHSU had edged Colorado Mines 73-71 in overtime in Spearfish. Nore said he was anxious to play the title game against the No. 1 seed Orediggers, considering how well the Yellow Jackets were performing in the first two games of the tournament.